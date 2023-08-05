New poster unveiled for ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’

A new poster has been released for ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’, a big screen outing for the hugely popular franchise for children.

Based on the television series created by Keith Chapman, the film is directed by Cal Brunker with a screenplay by Cal Brunker & Bob Barlen and a story by Cal Brunker & Bob Barlen and Shane Morris. The voice cast for the film includes Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, North West, Saint West, with James Marsden, and Kristen Bell.

Credit: Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies and Spin Master Entertainment

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

The film is produced by Jennifer Dodge, p.g.a., Laura Clunie, p.g.a., Toni Stevens, p.g.a. and executive produced by Ronnen Harary, Adam Beder, Peter Schlessel.

‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ will arrive in cinemas courtesy of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, and Spin Master Entertainment soon.