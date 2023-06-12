Bailey Zimmerman announces ‘Relgiously. The Tour’ including UK dates in May

An unstoppable force in the country music genre, Bailey Zimmerman has just announced international headlining dates for RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR., kicking off February 2024. Produced by Live Nation (except where noted below), the 20+ date tour begins on February 1 at Novo in Los Angeles, CA and will feature special guest Josh Ross. His biggest solo-touring run to date, the trek will make stops across the U.S. in major markets including St. Louis, MO; Philadelphia, PA; Boston, MA and more before heading overseas to see us in May.

Credit: Warner Music Nashville

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday at 10am local time in each market through Bailey’s community presale. Sign up before Tuesday, June 13 at 11:59pm CST here: https://baileyzimmerman.lnk.to/religiouslythetour-presale or texting +1 (618) 228-3400 to get the presale code.

UK show venues:

9th May – London KOKO

11th May – Birmingham – O2 Institue 2

13th May – Manchester – Academy 2

16th May – Glasgow – The Garage

19th May – Belfast – Limelight

20th May – Dublin – The Academy

Working tirelessly to bring his music to fans around the world, the Illinois native is also out on the road now for Morgan Wallen’s 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour. The 50+ date trek will visit multiple legendary venues including stadium stops at LA’s SoFi Stadium, Boston’s Fenway Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

The news follows Zimmerman’s debut CMA Fest performance, closing the Riverfront Stage gates due to reaching a capacity-sized crowd. Earlier in the week, Billboard honored the breakout star with their inaugural Country Rookie of the Year award, including him as a featured speaker on their Future of Country Music panel as well.