Nitrate’s highly anticipated fourth studio album ‘Feel The Heat’ set to release in October

Nottingham-based melodic/hard rockers Nitrate are gearing up for the much-awaited launch of their fourth studio album, ‘Feel The Heat,’ scheduled to hit the shelves on October 13th, courtesy of Frontiers. The band, formed in the mid-2010s by bassist Nick Hogg, is thrilled to reveal the release of their first single and music video, ‘Wild In The City,’ which is now available for fans to enjoy. Pre-save / pre-order right here.

‘Feel The Heat’ promises to be Nitrate’s most sensational offering to date, featuring eleven anthemic and hook-filled tracks that will undoubtedly leave listeners craving for more. Produced and mixed by the renowned Martin Bros Productions (ex-Vega), the album showcases the exceptional talent of the band members who poured their hearts and souls into crafting this masterpiece.

Bassist Nick Hogg expresses his enthusiasm for the album, stating, “There is a real buzz of excitement within the Nitrate camp like never before, and we can’t wait for the album to finally hit the stores. This is ‘hand on heart’ the best album we have written and recorded, while Tom and James [Martin, ex-Vega] have devoted every waking moment over the past year to make the production the very best it can be.”

‘Feel The Heat’ boasts impressive collaborations, including a duet and backing vocals by the highly regarded Norwegian rock singer, Issa, as well as additional backing vocals by Paul Laine (Danger Danger/The Defiants), Leon Robert Winteringham (LRW Project), and Alan Clark (Change Of Heart). Furthermore, one of the songs is a co-write with Bob Mitchell, known for co-writing the hit ‘The Flame’ by Cheap Trick, while two others were co-written with the talented Rob Wylde (Midnite City/Tigertailz).

Nitrate’s musical influences, drawing inspiration from the late ’80s rock scene, shine through their sound, making it a thrilling experience for fans of bands like Def Leppard, Europe, Journey, and Bon Jovi. The band’s previous albums, ‘Real World’ (2018), ‘Open Wide’ (2019), and ‘Renegade’ (2021), have received critical acclaim, solidifying their reputation as one of the genre’s elite.

The talented ensemble behind ‘Feel The Heat’ includes Nick Hogg alongside Tom and James Martin, while Swedish vocal sensation Alexander Strandell (Art Nation, Crowne) lends his powerful voice to the album. Joining them are new drummer Alex Cooper (Devilfire) and guitarist Richard Jacques, completing the sextet’s powerhouse lineup.

‘Feel The Heat’ Tracklisting:

Feel The Heat All The Right Moves Wild In The City Needs A Little Love One Kiss (To Save My Heart) (featuring Issa) Live Fast, Die Young Haven’t Got Time For Heartache Satellite Strike Like A Hurricane Big Time Stay

With its release just around the corner, Nitrate’s ‘Feel The Heat’ is set to rock the charts and leave a lasting impact on fans and enthusiasts alike. Make sure to mark your calendars for the album’s arrival on October 13th and catch the latest music video for ‘Wild In The City’ now available for streaming on all major platforms. Stay tuned for more updates and be ready to embark on a melodic rock journey like never before!