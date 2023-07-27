The best 8 songs that Chris Stapleton wrote for other artists

Chris Stapleton is a highly acclaimed American singer-songwriter known for his soulful voice, captivating lyrics, and remarkable guitar skills. While he has gained massive popularity as a solo artist, he has also made significant contributions to the music industry by writing songs for other artists. In celebration of him releasing new song ‘White Horse’ last week and revealing the track list and release date for new album ‘Higher’ we delve into the list of what we think are the best songs he has written for other artists.

‘Never Wanted Nothing More’ – Kenny Chesney

‘Never Wanted Nothing More’ became a chart-topping hit for Kenny Chesney. The song’s heartfelt lyrics and catchy melody resonated with audiences, and Stapleton’s writing prowess received widespread recognition.

‘Your Man’ – Josh Turner

Stapleton co-wrote ‘Your Man’ with Jace Everett and Chris DuBois. The song was released in 2005 and became Josh Turner’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

‘Drink a Beer’ – Luke Bryan

In collaboration with Jim Beavers, ‘Drink a Beer’ was penned by Stapleton. Luke Bryan recorded the song, which was included in his album ‘Crash My Party’ (2013). The emotional ballad touched the hearts of listeners and earned critical acclaim. You can watch Stapleton sing the song with Luke Bryan in the video below.

‘Love’s Gonna Make It Alright’ – George Strait

Chris Stapleton, along with Al Anderson, wrote ‘Love’s Gonna Make It Alright,’ which George Strait recorded in 2011. The song showcases Stapleton’s ability to craft heartfelt and timeless country.

‘Come Back Song’ – Darius Rucker

Stapleton contributed to the writing of ‘Come Back Song,’ released by Darius Rucker in 2010. The song was well-received, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

‘If It Hadn’t Been for Love’ – Adele

Originally recorded by Stapleton’s Bluegrass band The Steel Drivers, ‘If It Hadn’t Been for Love’ caught the attention of British superstar Adele. She included a version of the song on her album ’21’ (2011), introducing Stapleton’s songwriting to a broader international audience.

‘Crash and Burn’ – Thomas Rhett

Co-written with Jesse Frasure, ‘Crash and Burn’ became a hit for Thomas Rhett in 2015, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

‘Ready to Roll’ – Blake Shelton

In total, Blake Shelton has cut six Chris Stapleton-penned songs, including ‘Ready to Roll,’ which was one of three songs Stapleton co-wrote on Shelton’s 2011 record ‘Red River Blue’. That record also contains ‘Sunny in Seattle’ and ‘I’m Sorry’ also written by Stapleton.

Chris Stapleton’s songwriting contributions for other artists have played a vital role in shaping the country and popular music landscape. Through his poetic and emotive lyrics, he has crafted songs that resonate deeply with audiences and have become chart-topping hits for renowned musicians. Stapleton’s talent as a songwriter has not only enriched the careers of other artists but has also solidified his position as one of the most respected and influential figures in contemporary country music. As his career continues to flourish, it is clear that Chris Stapleton’s impact on the music industry will be felt for years to come.