Interactive gaming extravaganza “Power Up” returns permanently to the Science Museum

London’s Science Museum is gearing up for an action-packed summer as the interactive gaming spectacle ‘Power Up’ makes its permanent return after five successful seasons. Gaming enthusiasts of all ages will be treated to an unforgettable experience, getting their hands on some of the greatest video games and consoles from the past five decades.

With a staggering collection of over 160 consoles and hundreds of games available year-round, visitors will embark on a thrilling journey through the rich history of gaming, starting from the classic Atari 2600 to the cutting-edge PlayStation 5. Power Up offers 14 themed sections, allowing gamers to dive into their favorite franchise-centric games, from Disney to LEGO, or jump across generations to play iconic titles like ‘Mario’, ‘Sonic’, or ‘Zelda’. For those seeking a friendly competition, ‘Street Fighter IV’ tournaments and high-speed races in ‘Gran Turismo’ await.

As a showcase of innovation, ‘Power Up’ will also shine a spotlight on the future of gaming. Visitors will have the chance to play exclusive displays of games created by BAFTA Young Game Designers award-winners from the past five years. These prestigious awards encourage children and young people in the UK to unleash their creativity, develop their gaming ideas, and present them to the world. Every year, the BAFTA award showcase area in ‘Power Up’ will feature fresh and brand-new games, allowing visitors to witness the ever-evolving landscape of gaming.

The ‘Power Up’ event promises an exhilarating celebration of gaming culture, where players can indulge in nostalgia with classic favourites and explore the latest gaming innovations. The Science Museum invites everyone to embrace their inner gamer and experience the thrill of interactive gaming like never before.

The permanent installation of ‘Power Up’ at the Science Museum opens its doors this summer, providing a captivating and immersive gaming experience for all to enjoy.

‘Power Up’ launches on 27th July 2023 with day passes costing £10 and annual passes costing £15.