Liam Gallagher to perform intimate London show at KOKO in August

To celebrate the launch of his ‘Knebworth 22’ album on 11th August 2023, Liam Gallagher will grace the stage of London’s intimate and beautifully restored KOKO venue on 9th August. This special show promises to be an extraordinary experience for lucky attendees, as Gallagher delivers his signature electrifying performance in a more intimate setting.

With tickets expected to be in high demand, fans who pre-order ‘Knebworth 22’ from Gallagher’s official store by 3pm BST on Tuesday 4thh July, will receive an access code for the exclusive ticket pre-sale. The access codes will be emailed at 5pm BST on the same day, with the pre-sale commencing at 10am BST on Wednesday 5th July. Act fast, as tickets are limited to two per person and are anticipated to sell out rapidly. Fans who have already pre-ordered the album will automatically receive an access code via email.

The KOKO show will be Gallagher’s only indoor gig in the UK this summer, making it a highly anticipated event. Furthermore, he will headline an exclusive festival set at Boardmasters on August 12th, adding to the excitement surrounding his live performances. Since its remarkable restoration and reopening in 2022, KOKO has established itself as London’s premier music venue, attracting fans and globally acclaimed artists alike. Liam joins an illustrious list of performers who have graced KOKO’s stage since its relaunch, including Stormzy, Nas, Lil Simz, Arcade Fire, and Central Cee.

Returning to the legendary Knebworth Park, where Oasis left an indelible mark in the ’90s, Gallagher mesmerized an audience that spanned generations. From fans who experienced the era-defining Oasis gigs 26 years ago to teenagers embarking on their first major concert, Liam reaffirmed himself as the voice of two generations.

The anticipation leading up to these shows was palpable, and the electric atmosphere reverberates throughout the ‘Knebworth 22’ album. From the thunderous applause that accompanies Gallagher’s opening track, ‘Hello,’ to the massive singalongs during the closing classics ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’ (featuring a special guest appearance by Stone Roses legend John Squire), the album encapsulates the pure energy of the live performances.

Backed by his talented band, Gallagher unleashes his full-throttle intensity on hits like ‘Shockwave’ and ‘Everything’s Electric,’ while also allowing his tender side to shine on heartfelt moments such as ‘Once’ and ‘Slide Away.’ ‘Knebworth 22’ is an essential addition to any fan’s collection, offering an immersive journey through Liam Gallagher’s extraordinary live show.

To give fans a taste of what’s to come, the album has been previewed with the video for ‘Roll It Over.’ This Oasis deep cut, a cherished favorite among hardcore fans, had never been played live by the band until Gallagher resurrected it in all its widescreen magnificence for the Knebworth Park shows.