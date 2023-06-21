Megan Moroney knocks Morgan Wallen off the top of the charts with ‘Tennessee Orange’

Megan Moroney’s smash single ‘Tennessee Orange’ hit number 1 this week on Country radio ruling the Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country Airplay chart this week — the latest triumph in a blockbuster year for the Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records breakout star. The first single from her debut album ‘Lucky’ the PLATINUM-certified ‘Tennessee Orange’ has fueled Moroney’s meteoric rise from independent artist to one of the most dynamic new voices in Country music today. We are interviewing Megan on Friday June 23rd so are excited to speak to her about her first number 1. Read our review of ‘Lucky’ right here.

First released last September — when the Georgia-bred singer-songwriter-guitarist was still unsigned — ‘Tennessee Orange’ tells the story of a love so strong it leads her to defy her loyalty to her home team. Within just five days of its premiere, the viral sensation surpassed a million streams and catapulted the Nashville-based 25-year-old into the Country spotlight — ultimately paving the way for her signing to Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records by the year’s end. As ‘Tennessee Orange’ shot to No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and cracked the Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts, Moroney released LUCKY to immediate and massive acclaim. Go here to stream/download ‘Lucky’ now.

With her ever-growing accolades also including winning BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR at the 2023 CMT Music Awards for this now Number 1 single — and making history as the fifth solo Country female artist ever to hit number 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart — Moroney recently made a powerhouse appearance at this year’s CMA Fest. Along with performing to a stadium full of rapturous fans on the Nissan Stadium Platform Stage, she thrilled a packed crowd at the Chevy Riverfront Stage and delivered an intimate acoustic pop-up at Spotify House — all in the very same day.

Last weekend, Moroney wrapped up her spring tour as support for Country music icons Brooks & Dunn. After taking the stage at a multitude of summer festivals in the US and UK, she’ll kick off The Lucky Tour with her New York City debut at The Bowery Ballroom on September 20. With many of the venues selling out within minutes, the tour will stop at major cities and iconic venues coast-to-coast, including Moroney’s first-time appearance as an in-demand headliner in Chicago (Joe’s on Weed St.), Los Angeles (The Troubadour), New Braunfels, TX (Gruene Hall), and more.

For full tour dates and ticketing information, visit www.meganmoroney.com.