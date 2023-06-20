A Youtube tour of the history & impact of the steel guitar on Country music and its surprising origins

The steel guitar is an integral and iconic instrument in Country music, providing the distinctive twang and emotional depth that has become synonymous with the genre. Its unique sound and versatility have made it a staple in country music since the 1920s although its use can also been seen in other genres and songs too but it is the plaintive sound of the Western plains, the Texas bars and the whippoorwill dust bowls that make it such an important part of this genre that we love.

The steel guitar’s roots can be traced back to the Hawaiian Islands in the late 19th century. It evolved from a guitar-like instrument known as the Hawaiian steel guitar or Hawaiian guitar, which had a metal resonator and was played using a slide. Hawaiian musicians, such as Joseph Kekuku and Sol Hoʻopiʻi, popularized the instrument and its distinctive sound, incorporating it into traditional Hawaiian music.

In the early 20th century, the steel guitar made its way to the United States mainland, primarily through traveling Hawaiian musicians who performed at various events and exhibitions. Its unique sound captivated American audiences, and it soon found a place in country music. The steel guitar became particularly popular in the Southern states, where it complemented the mournful and emotional elements of the blues and Appalachian folk music.

During the 1920s and 1930s, several individuals made significant contributions to the development and popularisation of the steel guitar in country music. One of the most notable pioneers was Jimmie Tarlton, who employed the steel guitar in his recordings and performances with the duo Darby and Tarlton. He was among the first to introduce the instrument to a broader audience outside the Hawaiian and country music circles.

Another influential figure was Bob Dunn, who played the steel guitar in the Western swing band Milton Brown and His Musical Brownies. Dunn’s innovative use of electric amplification for the steel guitar revolutionised its sound and allowed it to cut through the band’s lively arrangements.

The steel guitar’s popularity soared in the 1940s and 1950s, as it became a defining feature of the country music genre. Pioneering steel guitarists such as Jerry Byrd, Leon McAuliffe, and Buddy Emmons showcased the instrument’s versatility and its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from joyous melodies to heart-wrenching solos.

The 1960s marked a significant shift in the country music landscape with the emergence of the Nashville Sound. Steel guitarists such as Buddy Emmons and Pete Drake played a vital role in shaping this new sound, characterized by smoother arrangements and a blend of country and pop influences. The steel guitar added a rich layer of emotion and warmth to these recordings, making it a central instrument in the Nashville Sound era.

In modern country music, the steel guitar continues to play a crucial role, albeit with some variations in style and presentation. Artists like Paul Franklin, Lloyd Green, and Dan Dugmore have carried the torch, showcasing the instrument’s continued relevance and versatility. Moreover, the steel guitar has also found its way into other genres, such as rock, folk, and alternative country, further expanding its influence and impact. Even bands like Dire Straits have utilised the talents of players like Paul Franklin, as can be seen from the video below. Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ has some cracking steel guitar in it thanks to B.J. Cole whilst Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead often played pedal steel on their songs, including the notable ‘Dire Wolf’. Other non-Country acts to utilise the beauty of this instrument include the Bee Gees who used it on tracks like ‘South Dakota Morning’.

The history of the steel guitar in country music is a testament to its enduring significance and emotional power. From its Hawaiian origins to its pivotal role in defining various subgenres of country music, the instrument has left an indelible mark on the genre’s landscape. As country music continues to evolve, the steel guitar remains an essential element, adding its distinct sound and evocative melodies to the songs and style of this genre that we love.