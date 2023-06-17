Virginia’s Racing Heritage: NASCAR and Beyond

Virginia doesn’t have any professional sports franchises, but the state’s residents love their collegiate teams. They’ve also long embraced The Old Dominion’s long and storied history in motorsports.

The state has long been a hotbed for motor sports, including multiple races for the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR), one of the world’s most widely-followed motorsports series.

This past January marked two years since the state of Virginia launched legalized sports betting. By embracing the Thrill of Speed and Sports Betting in Virginia, sports fans in The Old Dominion can find extra recreation in upcoming events like NASCAR races.

Virginia’s Four NASCAR Cup Series Races

The annual NASCAR Cup Series features several races right here in the state of Virginia. Traditionally, the state hosts four of the races, though the number was reduced to three for the 2020 season.

As part of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, four of this year’s races were scheduled in Virginia, with two of them already completeD: The Toyota Owners 400 (at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond) on Apr. 2 and the NOCO 400 (Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway) on Apr. 16.

Kyle Larson, who currently sits 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, of Hendrick Motorsports won both of those races.

There are two remaining NASCAR Cup Series races scheduled in Virginia for 2023: The Federated Auto Parts 400 at the Richmond Raceway (July 30) and the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 29).

The Xfinity 500 is the penultimate race for the NASCAR Cup Series. The final race, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, will be held at the Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5 in Avondale, Arizona.

Virginia: A Linchpin In Motorsports History

The Xfinity 500 is one of the most widely-followed motorsports races in the world. The race was first held back in 1949, with the legendary Red Byron of Raymond Park winning with his Oldsmobile vehicle.

The aforementioned Richmond Raceway carries so much unique and special history in the world of motorsports. It opened in 1946, with Ted Horn winning the raceway’s first official competition that same year.

NASCAR legends like Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch and Dale Jarrett enjoyed some of their respective signature career moments on this very racetrack. You can simply visit the Richmond Raceway during a non-racing day and still soak in all the valuable history that this place represents.

The Richmond Raceway also hosts the popular NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which features pickup trucks and stock cars.

To get a feel of just how important motorsports is to Virginians, you can learn a lot by paying a visit to the Virginia Motorsports Museum and Hall of Fame — located inside the welcoming town of Stuart.

Exciting Sports Season Ahead In Virginia

Though they’re marketed as the Washington Commanders, the NFL club plays its home games at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. However, the Commanders are eyeing a new stadium, and officials in Virginia have been lobbying for the team’s new venue to be built right here in “The Mother of States.”

For now, sports fans in Virginia just have to continue to follow this matter until the Commanders announce their plans for a new stadium.

College football season is just around the corner in Virginia. The Cavaliers’ football team will begin their season against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 2, before coming back to The Old Dominion for their home opener against James Madison seven days later.

Speaking of the Dukes, they’ll look to build off a highly successful 2022 season, starting with a home meeting with Bucknell on Sept. 2. The Old Dominion Monarchs will visit Virginia Tech on the same date for their season opener before coming home for the home opener against Louisiana.

The Virginia State Trojans open their 2023 season against Norfolk State, also on Sept. 2. Seven days later, they’ll host Tusculum for their home opener. And finally, the Liberty Flames will open their season on Sept. 2 with a home showdown against Bowling Green.

Throw in the upcoming NASCAR races in Virginia, and you have a thrilling sports season right around the corner in the state.