Check out the dirty guitar heaven that is Kezia Gill’s new song, ‘Smokey’

With a filthy guitar riff, a rebellious loner’s story, and Kezia Gill’s powerful vocals, her new single is sure to set the airwaves on fire. ‘Smokey’ is out today (June 2nd) and it’s a huge slice of Americana rock built around a filthy, repeating guitar riff straight of the Jimmy Page ‘classic’ Zeppelin playbook.

‘Smokey’, shows another side to Kezia’s songwriting. Rather than writing from experience, she created a character and crafted his story. It would be right at home on the soundtrack for Peaky Blinders or a TV commercial for whiskey, trucks or hunting equipment.

Speaking about the track, Kezia says, “My producer Ben Haynes sent me a filthy guitar riff he had composed, and the lyrics immediately came to me.  In a break from my usual personal style of writing, I wanted to tell a story; A raw americana rock song telling the story of the loner that “stuck it to the man”. The guitar riff is the essence of the song and makes “Smokey” one of my grittiest tracks to date. I like to think we all have a ‘Smokey’ in us deep down and I absolutely loved bringing this rebel to life.”

