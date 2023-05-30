Old Dominion to release 8 track ‘Memory Lane’ EP on June 23rd

Reigning ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion will unveil a brand new EP entitled ‘Memory Lane’ (Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville) on June 23, 2023.

Pre-order/pre-save/pre-add HERE.

Old Dominion recently set the stage for their new EP with the single ‘I Should Have Married You.’ Earlier this year, the band opened up the world of Memory Lane with the ‘Memory Lane (Sampler)’ that included the title track and three new songs. These fan favourites stoked anticipation for the full project, tallying over 60 million streams and counting. This new eight-track body of work will also boast a trio of previously unreleased soon to be anthems, namely ‘Some Horses,’ ‘Love Drunk and Happy,’ and ‘How Good Is That.’

This past weekend, Old Dominion returned to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO for a sold out two-night stand at the legendary venue—their first appearance on this hallowed ground since 2019. They welcomed 18+K fans over the course of two rapturous performances. Plus, Edwin McCain made a surprise appearance on Saturday evening to duet on two songs with the guys including his big Top 10 hit ‘I’ll Be,’ which brought the crowd to their feet and had the whole audience singing along at the top of their lungs, and also a cover of the Allman Brothers ‘Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More’. Then on Sunday night, rejoined by Edwin, they had another surprise in store for the devoted fans and brought out NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for a crowd pleasing cover of ‘Pink Houses’.

Old Dominion has been crisscrossing the country on their No Bad Vibes Tour since January, playing high-energy shows in sold-out arenas to thousands of excited fans since the start of 2023. The band will continue filling arenas with the anthems from ‘Memory Lane’ on the tour, which has been extended throughout 2023 to 30+ cities. With tickets on sale now, new tour stops include TD Garden in Boston, MA; State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA; Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA; and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Get tickets HERE.

Additional tour dates below. Take a trip down Memory Lane with Old Dominion this summer!

Tour Dates:

6/30 – Lake Tahoe, NV / Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

7/1 – Lake Tahoe, NV / Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

7/26 – Reading, PA / Santander Arena

7/27 – Albany, NY / MVP Arena

7/28 – Bangor, ME / Cross Insurance Center

9/7 – Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena

9/8 –Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum

9/9 – St. Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

9/14 – Detroit, MI / Little Caesars Arena

9/15 – Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena

9/16 – Niagara Falls, ON / OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

9/21 – Boston, MA / TD Garden

9/22 – Uncasville, CT / Mohegan Sun Arena

9/23 – Belmont Park, NY / UBS Arena

9/28 – Charleston, SC / Credit One Stadium

9/29 – Charlotte, NC / Spectrum Center

9/30 – Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena

10/5 – Roanoke, VA / Berglund Center

10/6 – Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/7 – Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

10/26 – Glendale, AZ / Desert Diamond Arena

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA / Crypto.com Arena

11/1 – Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena

11/2 – Portland, OR / Moda Center

11/4 – Salt Lake City, UT / Vivint Arena

11/16 – Fort Wayne, IN / Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

11/17 – Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena

11/18 – St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center

11/30 – Wilkes-Barre, PA / Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

12/1 – State College, PA / Bryce Jordan Center

12/2 – Baltimore, MD / CFG Bank Arena

12/7 – Des Moines, IA / Wells Fargo Arena

12/8 – Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

12/9 – Lincoln, NE / Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/13 – Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena

12/14 – Louisville, KY / KFC Yum! Center

12/15 – Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

01/4 – Honolulu, HI / Blaisdell Arena

01/6 – Kahului, HI / Maui Arts and Cultural Center