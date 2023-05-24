BBC Books to publish ‘The Evil of the Daleks’ by Frazer Hines, a classic 60s ‘Doctor Who’ story

An undisputed classic of ‘Doctor Who’, the 1967 adventure ‘The Evil of the Daleks’ has always held a fascination for fans. Not least because, frustratingly, only one of the seven episodes is known to exist. Yet the scripts and an off-air audio recording give a tantalising flavour of the incredible full adventure.

Now actor Frazer Hines, best-loved for his roles as ‘Doctor Who’ companion Jamie McCrimmon, who assisted Second Doctor Patrick Troughton in all but one of his adventures, and Joe Sugden in ‘Emmerdale’, has written a novelisation of the much-loved story.

From 26th October 2023, fans of ‘Doctor Who’ can read Frazer Hines’s inventive retelling of ‘The Evil of the Daleks’. In penning a ‘Doctor Who’ adventure, Hines follows in the footsteps of Ian Marter (Harry Sullivan) and Mark Strickson (Turlough) in being former companions who have had published ‘Doctor Who’-related novels featuring their characters.

The complex plot by David Whitaker sees the TARDIS crew dragged from modern-day London to Victorian times and even to the Daleks’ home planet of Skaro. The original serial guest-starred Marius Goring and John Bailey, and introduced the companion Victoria, memorably played by the late Deborah Watling.

‘Doctor Who – The Evil of the Daleks’ by Frazer Hines, published by BBC Books, is available to pre-order.