Walter Presents: ‘What Pauline Is Not Telling You’ coming to C4 Streaming this month

Gripping French crime thriller ‘What Pauline Is Not Telling You’ is coming to C4 Streaming this month courtesy of Walter Presents.

Created by Rodolphe Tissot, Julien Capron and Antoine Lacomblez, the series stars Ophélia Kolb, Grace Seri and Sylvie Testud.

In a picturesque suburban town, a man falls to his death in his own home. The accident is deemed suspicious, and the police begin a puzzling investigation into the suspected homicide. Everything points to Pauline, his ex-wife, who made a clumsy call to the emergency services after fleeing the crime scene with her two children. Pauline’s bizarre decision to leave the father of her children after the unfortunate accident puts her innocence into question.

During the investigation Pauline chooses to remain silent whilst details of her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband are revealed. Subsequently, this heightens the police’s suspicion as they discover that the deceased may have been violent towards women, and this would give his victim a potential motive for murder. Why is Pauline refusing to talk and if she stays silent, will the truth ever be revealed?

Ophélia Kolb delivers a captivating performance as Pauline in this compelling psychological drama.

Walter Presents: ‘What Pauline Is Not Telling You’ will be released as a full boxset on C4 Streaming on 26th May 2023.