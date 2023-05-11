The CMA announce the star-studded line up for the Friday night CMAFest Ascend Amphitheater show

CMA Fest reveals yet another talent-packed lineup! As Country Music fans count down the days until the festival’s milestone 50th anniversary, the Country Music Association announces the return of programming at Ascend Amphitheater with “The Cadillac Three & Friends” on Friday, June 9 at 7:00 PM. The Cadillac Three will host and headline the unforgettable one-night event at the open-air venue, with additional performances by Boy Named Banjo, Randy Rogers Band, Elvie Shane, Tenille Townes and special guests.

“We are so excited to be a part of CMA Fest this year by headlining Ascend Amphitheater with a handful of our favorite artists including Boy Named Banjo, Randy Rogers Band, Elvie and Tenille,” says The Cadillac Three. “Being born and raised in Nashville, we’ve been coming to CMA Fest since it was Fan Fair and it’s an honor to get to be a part of the party again. It’ll be a special show and we can’t wait to bring a little Country Fuzz to downtown Nashville on a Friday night!”

Credit: CMA

Tickets are required for entry and start at $15 (taxes and fees included). The public on-sale begins Friday, May 12 at 10:00 AM/CT. Tickets can be purchased at CMAfest.com/tickets.

All CMA Fest stage lineups are available in the Official CMA Fest App and on CMAFest.com. All artist lineups are subject to change. Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks. Artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time so a portion of ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the United States through the CMA Foundation.

Brand-new official CMA Fest merchandise, including an online-only exclusive Fan Fair throwback hat, are available for pre-order at Shop.CMAfest.com and through the Official CMA Connect App. Many more items will be added on May 17. The last day to purchase online and receive in time for CMA Fest is May 24. Fans will also be able to purchase merchandise at multiple locations across the CMA Fest footprint in June.