Watch: Thirty Seconds to Mars release new single ‘Stuck’

Thirty Seconds to Mars have released new single ‘Stuck’ via Concord Records.

The single paves the way for a new era for the band and featured a music video directed by frontman Jared Leto. The black-and-white visual celebrates the human form and mixes high fashion, art and dance. You can watch it at the top of this article.

Says Jared “Thanks to my incredibly creative mother, my brother and I were instilled with a love for art and photography from a very young age. The video for STUCK, our first new song in five years, is a love letter to some of my favorite photographers. Artists who made a very deep impact on me like Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, Robert Mapplethorpe, Diane Arbus, Herb Ritts and more. Artists whose work changed the way I saw things and showed me new possibilities at every turn. The video for STUCK is very much a companion piece and a continuation of a journey started with ‘Up In The Air,’ a celebration of art, design, fashion, and the remarkable people who bring them to life. It is a love letter to the power of movement and connection, a testament to the awe-inspiring potential of people who don’t necessarily fit so neatly in – but make the world so much more fascinating.I would like to express my immense gratitude to everyone involved. From the incredibly talented artists and designers to the behind-the-scenes team. All who worked so hard to make it all possible. Your contributions have made this experience an absolutely unforgettable adventure and helped to capture and celebrate the essence of what makes us all unique and exceptional.”

The emphasis for high fashion focuses on looks from FW23 and innovative designers such as Gucci, Ann Demeulemeester, Balmain, Maison Margiela, Raf Simons, Rick Owens, Jean Paul Gaultier among others.

Thirty Seconds to Mars will release new album, their sixth, ‘Its the End of the World But it’s a Beautiful Day’ in September. It comes five years after their chart-topping album ‘America’.

Later this month, Thirty Seconds To Mars will be taking the main stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and in August, the band will be making their return to Lollapalooza Festival for the first time since 2006. This marks the 3rd time overall the band has taken the stage at Lollapalooza.

To continue on their festival streak, Thirty Seconds To Mars will also be playing at the sold-out When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas in October, with more festival dates to be announced shortly.