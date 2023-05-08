Karley Scott Collins – ‘Hands on the Wheel’ EP review

Sony Music Nashville singer-songwriter Karley Scott Collins proudly introduces her debut EP, ‘Hands on the Wheel.’ With a strong creative vision, Collins’ artistry shines in every part of this project through her involvement in writing, co-producing the title track, and even hand painting her cover art. Overflowing with honest storytelling, soulful grit, and themes that explore coping with the chaos of romance in your twenties, fans will be entangled in a world of emotions from Collins’ major label debut project. When listening to ‘Hands on the Wheel’ it feels almost like a concept project and one binding narrative story – the story of Collins’ journey through a heartbreak that concludes with a little hope on final track ‘Heavenly.’

“These songs are pieces of my heart that I’m putting back together in a collection of songs, and I hope that everyone who listens can find a piece of their heart in it too,” Collins shares about the EP. “Love, heartbreak and everything in between is such a rollercoaster, it feels like sometimes all you can do is keep your hands on the wheel.”

Collins shines as a co-writer on all five songs and even had her hand in co-producing the title track with Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, Keith Urban), a facet of creative control she enjoyed. That level of artistry comes through across all the songs on offer here as does the strength and power of Collins’ vocals and storytelling.

From the off, on Ep opener and title track, ‘Hands on the Wheel’ you are hit by Collins’ fiery, gravelly vocals. Think Tenille Townes after a rough night out for a touchstone. It’s refreshing in a genre where most female vocalists go for power (Carrie Underwood) or clean, sharp tones (Carly Pearce) to hear someone like Karley Scott Collins bring a sandpaper touch to the genre. In ‘Hands on the Wheel’ she explores her inability to move forward after a breakup on a song that is both slick and melodic with a whole load of grit thrown in for good measure.

That journey continues through songs like ‘Brain on Love’ and ‘Loose Thread.’ The former, possibly the best song on the EP, is all darker, more atmospheric vibes and is reminiscent of an artist like Miranda Lambert in its impact. ‘I think I might need an intervention,’ Collins posits on a song about losing control, obsession, fever dreams and being still ‘drunk on love’. A suitably fiery guitar solo heralds in the songs final third and the strength of Collins’ vocals sees us home in some style. ‘Loose Thread’, meanwhile, is another song set in that ‘post break up’ world in which the two antagonists try not to mix in each others threads and circles. This song is slightly more Pop-leaning with some Country-round-the-edges vibes applied to it. Some skilful storytelling and strong melodies mixed with a healthy dose of electric guitar only serves to add to the strength of the EP as a whole.

Two further songs complete this debut journey from Collins. ‘Favourite Perfume’ is a funky, lighter song with Jason Mraz-esque overtones to the cadence of the lyrics and melodies. Collins is struggling to move on here. ‘You’re a movie I loved with ending I never saw coming,’ she says, drenched in perfume so ‘it’s almost like you never left’. Some tasteful, Bluesy guitars and almost summery vibes are an interesting juxtaposition set against the heartbreak of the lyrics which really gives you an insight into the quality of Collins’ ability to write and create unique songs. EP closer, ‘Heavenly’, meanwhile, is a darker ballad that sees Collins finally beginning to find some peace and resolution. It feels like she is bringing this particular break up story to a close with with some subtle Gospel overtones to the choruses as the organ, guitars, backing vocals and Collins’ own fiery voice round off this turbulent story with a hint of a brighter future ahead.

For a debut EP ‘Hands on the Wheel’ is stirring stuff. It showcases the unique talents of this emerging artist incredibly well. Intriguing world building, sharp, relatable lyrics and those fiery vocals are the USP that Karley Scott Collins is bringing to Country music. As she evolves and develops her craft it will be interesting to see where she takes us next in terms of the stories she has to tell and the way she chooses to engage with us. ‘Hands on the Wheel’ feels like the beginning and ending of one particular story and it will relate to people who have been in that position instantly, the challenge now is to widen that scope and become a writer and artist who can tell stories across the whole range of human experience. What a great start for Collins with this EP, let’s see where she goes from here.

Credit: Sony Music Nashville

Tracklist: 1. Hands on the Wheel 2. Brain on Love 3. Favourite Perfume 4. Loose Thread 5. Heavenly Record Label: Sony Music Nashville Release Date: May 5th Buy ‘Hands on the Wheel’ now