Walter Presents: ‘Mobile 101’ launches on Channel 4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing tech thriller ‘Mobile 101’, based on true events, to Channel 4 and All 4 this month.

The six-part Finnish series follows the rise of formidable tech giant Nokia. It is created by Maarit Lalli, Minna Haapkylä, and stars Oona Airola, Sampo Sarkola and Satu Tuuli Karhu.

Told through the perspectives of Nokia’s lawyers, engineers, and executive management, Mobile 101 is a compelling drama series about the close calls and uncertain first steps of a small Finnish rubber and manufacturing company determined to become a global titan of the mobile phone industry.

In 1988, idealistic and ambitious young lawyers Katarina (Satu Tuuli Karhu) and Aki (Emil Kihlström) are thrust into the midst of an international court case when the US giant Motorola sues for patent infringements. Meanwhile, an introverted yet highly talented engineer, Risto (Aku Sipola) sets out to secretly design a better and smaller mobile phone, the “101”, using his wife’s home as financial collateral.

Above all of this, the company’s CFO Jorma Ollila (Sampo Sarkola) must navigate a shareholder coup within Nokia’s board following the suicide of its CEO.

The stakes are high in this nostalgic corporate drama which was a monster hit for C More!

Walter Presents: ‘Mobile 101’ will launch its first episode of Channel 4 on 21st May 2023. The full series will be available as a boxset on Channel 4 Streaming from 19th May 2023.