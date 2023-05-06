‘Gino’s Italy: Secrets of the South’ coming to ITV

Gino D’Acampo is heading back to ITV with new series ‘Gino’s Italy: Secrets of the South’ it has been announced.

In the new six-part series Gino is heading on a food odyssey back to his homeland’s true hidden gems as he explores Italy’s least explored regions of the deep South: Puglia and Basilicata.

Gino will explore a romantic realm full of rugged mountains, ancient cave cities, sandy beaches and clear turquoise waters in the southern heel and sole of the country which is Italy at its most epic. However, these regions are full of secrets with much of their history shared with their Ancient Greek and Byzantine occupiers, who have left their mark on the foods that grow and dishes prepared and even the language spoken in this melting pot of regions.

Gino said, “Italians are proud of our history, but we also keep our secrets, especially when it comes to recipes. There is so much more to the country, and these regions, and I can’t wait to uncover some of those hidden gems and bring them to the viewers at home.”

Gino’s Italy: Secrets of The South was commissioned for ITV and ITVX by Nicola Lloyd, Factual Entertainment commissioner and Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment.

Nicola said: “Once again Gino will be serving up more sun, sea, sand and Secrets of the South. The Dolce vita has never tasted so good.”

Helen Cooke, Joint Creative Director of Betty TV added, “We all think we know Italy, but this series will show us that there’s more to the country than even Gino knows!”

The series producer and director is Nadya Mahdi with executive producers Helen Cooke and David Harrison for Betty TV. All3Media International will distribute the series.