Kip Moore’s 10 Best Live Songs ahead of his UK shows this month

The month of May is Kip Moore month over here in the UK. There’s a tour to look forward to and a headlining slot at the inaugural Highways festival at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Hot on the heels of his new album, ‘Damn Love’ (have you read our review yet?) we’d like to present what we think are his 10 best live songs in anticipation of his shows here later this month.

10. Beer Money

The song that started off our love of Kip Moore back in 2011. It has a great live vibe and a big chance to yell out ‘Beer Money’ and pump your fist in the air. Let’s hope it never falls out of Moore’s live set.

9. The Bull

A great song but when you hear it live the energy really comes across much more than it does on the recorded version. We once saw Moore do a fabulous leap in the air from the drum risers at the bit where the song explodes towards the final third, which was incredibly well timed!

8. Wild Ones

This was the first song that many UK fans ever heard Moore play as he used it to open his debut appearance at the C2C festival with back in 2015. At the time ‘Wild Ones’ was unreleased and not many people had heard ‘Up All Night’. Slow, rhythmic and very powerful, ‘Wild Ones’ remains an integral anthem in his setlist to this day.

7. The Guitar Slinger

Ok, this one is a bit of a cheat but it’s the best song on Moore’s new album, ‘Damn Love’ and will be an absolute classic when he plays it on his forthcoming tour.

6. Last Shot

In Steve Tyler’s hands this powerful ballad would be right at home on an Aerosmith album and live it’s an absolute beast. Anthemic joy all round and a chance to sing to your loved one who came to the gig with you.

5. She’s Mine

Plain, simple, good time Rock ‘n’ Roll here. Great beat, effective, repeating melodies and a cracking chorus that begs to to be yelled out at the top of your lungs.

4. Midnight Slow Dance

The Springsteen vibes and pounding drums make this track an absolute essential if you are talking best Kip Moore live songs. It was a sort of hidden gem for Moore-purists until it wasn’t and it doesn’t always make it into the set but it should!

3. Come and Get It

‘Girl, what’s the matter with you? Can’t you see it when it’s standing right in front you?’ Not necessarily a pick up line but only really a line Kip Moore could get away with over and above the rest of us mortals! This track is definitely a fist-in-the-air job and also provides the band with a bit of time to show off in the final third

2. Fire and Flame

The best song on Moore’s last album, ‘Wild World’, ‘Fire and Flame’ is just one of those songs that works in whatever setting you hear it in. Class all round, which makes it an essential live song even if there are bigger, showier numbers in his armoury. Speaking of which………….

1.Crazy One More Time

Moore’s most iconic song. Yeah, we know songs like ‘Something ‘Bout a Truck’ were bigger hits but this is the song that every Kip Moore fan would be furious if he didn’t play. A true anthem in whatever guise it’s played in, the original form or last year’s slightly tweaked version. Here’s a version from 10 years ago – look at that twinkle in his eyes!

Catch the last remaining tickets for Kip Moore’s UK tour and headline slot at the Highways festival in London right here