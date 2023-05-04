Premiere: An exclusive early listen to the fabulous ‘Happy Hour Sad’ by Kelsey Lamb

Kelsey Lamb releases her new EP ‘Happy Hour Sad’ tomorrow (May 5th) but you can listen to an exclusive preview of the title track right now.

Kelsey’s long been known as a “sad song” kinda girl but this EP is going to wrap up her sad song era, for a minute at least, and she’ll be moving on to more upbeat messaging (though she refuses to call them love songs) this summer!

Speaking to us about the EP, Kelsey had this to say:

“‘Happy Hour Sad’ is not only the title of my first EP, but also the first drinking song I’ve ever written. So, of course, I had to make sure it was sad. I was so excited when I walked in the room with Emily Kroll and Stone Aielli, and Emily threw out this title, and I knew we had to write it and I knew, just after we wrote the first verse, that I was going to cut this song. The amount of ‘happy hours’ that I’ve gone to and put on my happy face, thinking it would work and suddenly cure my hurt, is unbelievable, and that’s why I connected with this song so much. I hope that listeners hear this song and feel less alone when they try to do the same thing!”

“Wrapping up this EP with ‘Happy Hour Sad’ feels so right. I mean, if that title doesn’t completely encompass everything that I do, I don’t know what does. With this EP I’m closing, but not locking, my breakup chapter for a little bit. Don’t worry—the sad songs are still coming, but the context is changing after this EP, and I think it’s going to be really cool. I’m so thankful for this project and the heartbreak story I’ve been able to so delicately tell throughout all five of these songs. I hope I helped at least one person through a breakup with these songs!”