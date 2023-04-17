Introducing Chase Matthew ahead of his upcoming 25 track album ‘Come Get Your Memory’

Warner Music Nashville rising artist Chase Matthew is haunted by the ghost of his past in the official music video for “Come Get Your Memory,” directed by Robby Klein and out now. The heavy-hitting song serves as the title track of Matthew’s major label debut album, available on June 9 (PRE-ORDER HERE). See the full track list below.
Serving as his second overall career album, the eclectic 25-track project, 19 of which co-written by Matthew, follows his breakout 2022 debut ‘Born For This.’
The packed-out project offers an in-depth dive into every corner of the country riser’s musical appeal, with each song peeling back a new layer of Matthew’s signature sound. The Nashville native has already gifted fans with a few tracks from the highly-anticipated album including “Hey Montana,” “The Way I Am” and the viral hit “Love You Again.”
Matthew recently checked his Grand Ole Opry debut off his bucket list and continues on the road now on his headlining Love You Again Tour, wrapping this month. He will have a hometown show at CMA Fest this June along with other festival appearances at Rock The South, Country Thunder and more throughout the year.
For more information and to keep up with all things Chase Matthew, please visit chasematthew.com.
‘Come Get Your Memory’ Track List:
- Blink | Jacob Durrett, Jordan Minton, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass
- Come Get Your Memory | Chase Matthew, Jordan Minton, Casey Brown
- Do All Dogs Go To Heaven | Chase Matthew, Jacob Howard, Sean Rogers
- Do Me Like That | Chase Matthew, Jacob Hackworth, Daniel Hamilton, Alex Maxwell
- Downtown | Chase Matthew, Jamie McLaughlin, Morgan O’Connor
- Fall For Those I’s | Chase Matthew, Matt Stell
- Fine By Me | Ernest Keith Smith, Jordan Dozzi, Matt Mulhare
- Girl I Know | Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
- Good Day For A Heartbreak | Chase Matthew, Alex Palmer, Ibere Fortes, Felipe Gonzales Abad
- Good Time To Go | Kolby Cooper, Brent Anderson, Will Bundy, Smith Ahnquist
- Hey Montana | Chase Matthew, Kyle Winski
- Love You Again | Chase Matthew, Taylor Phillips, Casey Brown
- Loving You Is Like | Chase Matthew
- Make a Memory | Chase Matthew, Michael Rotundo, Adam Ernst, Drew Baldridge, Jody Stevens
- Moonlight | Chase Matthew, Brandon Manley, Austin Williams
- My Drinking Song | Chase Matthew, Alex Maxwell
- Never Change | Chase Matthew, Alex Maxwell
- Nothing To Do With Me | Chase Matthew, Will Pattat, Paul Garrett
- Outlaw Gospel | Chase Matthew, Kenton Bryant, Will Pattat
- Rainy Days | Chase Matthew, Jim McCormick, Nicolas Rocco Cipriana
- Saw Me Here | Chase Matthew, Brock Berryhill, Taylor Phillips
- Somebody Else’s Truck | Hunter Phelps, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson, Conner Smith
- The Way I Am | Chase Matthew, Hunter Phelps, Andy Albert, Brock Berryhill
- This Ain’t Working | Chase Matthew, Austin Shawn, Jacob Howard
- Where There’s Smoke | Chase Matthew, Rodney Clawson, Alysa Vanderheym, Josh Miller, Jordan Reynolds