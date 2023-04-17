Corey Kent announces release date & track list for forthcoming album ‘Blacktop’

Oklahoma native/Texas based rising country singer/songwriter Corey Kent announces his third album ‘Blacktop’ is set to be released on June 2nd via RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville (pre-order here). In celebration of the announcement, Kent has released new track ‘Something’s Gonna Kill Me’ also.

“‘Something’s Gonna Kill Me’ is a song I wrote about taking risks,” says Kent. “Some of my favorite things in life could kill me, but they’re also the things that make me feel most alive. I love a Sunday afternoon motorcycle ride, I love smoking a cigar on my back porch with a good friend. This song is a realization that life is short, and you gotta takes some risks to make the most of it.”

The 10-track album features writing credits from Kent himself as well as Morgan Wallen, Ryan Hurd, Kelly Archer, Lydia Vaughan and more (full writers listed below) with production from Jay Joyce and Chris Farren. The album features already released tracks, ‘Man of the House,’ ‘How You Know You Made It,’ ‘Hood of that Car’ and Kent’s platinum RIAA certified single ‘Wild As Her.’

The free-spirited and high-energy track has garnered over 250 million on-demand streams, landed Kent his first-ever entry onto the Billboard Hot 100, reached #15 on the Hot Country Songs Chart and is currently Top 5 at country radio. Watch the “Wild As Her” music video below. The video landed Kent a nomination for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Awards.

On the touring front, Kent kicked off 2023 joining Parker McCollum, is confirmed to play Stagecoach (4/29 – T-Mobile Mainstage), Tortuga Music Festival (4/15 – Sunset Stage), headline his own show in Nashville (6/2 – Brooklyn Bowl), play CMA Fest (6/8 – Chevy Riverfront Stage) and tour all summer on Jason Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour.

For more information on the tour please visit: https://www.coreykentofficial.com/#tour.

Kent was named as a CMT Listen Up Artist for 2023, a Pandora Artist to Watch The Opry Next Stage Class of 2023, Sirius XM Class of 2022 and was nominated for an AIMP Nashville Country Awards for AIMP Rising Artist-Writer of the Year.

Blacktop Track List:

1. Wild as Her (Kelly Archer/Brett Tyler/Morgan Wallen)

2. Long Story Short (Corey Kent/Lydia Vaughan)

3. Something’s Gonna Kill Me (Corey Kent/Austin Goodloe/Joybeth Taylor/Lydia Vaughan)

4. Man of the House (Corey Kent/Austin Goodloe/Joybeth Taylor/Lydia Vaughan)

5. Gone as You (Casey Brown/Matthew McGinn/Travis Wood)

6. BiC Flame (Corey Kent/Jack Hummel/Jon Sherwood)

7. Call It a Night (Aaron Eshuis/Ryan Hurd)

8. How You Know You Made It (Corey Kent/AJ Pruis/Smith Ahnquist)

9. Hood of That Car (Corey Kent/Blake Chaffin/Jack Hummel/Jacob Lutz)

10. Once or Twice (Corey Kent/Lee Miller)