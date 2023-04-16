‘Wanda’ Criterion Collection Blu-ray review

Barbara Loden’s 1970 indie drama ‘Wanda’—the one and only film she directed in her career—has been thrust back into public consciousness recently, following the Sight and Sound “greatest films of all time” poll placing it at number 48. Now available on the Criterion label, the film has been lovingly restored from the original 16mm, whilst retaining its stripped back and naturalistic style.

Also written by and starring Loden in the titular role, ‘Wanda’ is a character study of a disillusioned and self-destructive woman cast adrift by society. We first meet her sleeping on her sister’s couch, whilst she is going through the final stages of her divorce. At a court hearing she waves any parental rights, allowing her husband to take custody of their kids. She drifts around town, drinking heavily, casually hooking up with strangers, before eventually crossing paths with Mr. Dennis, a small-time crook played by Michael Higgins.

The two form an unlikely bond, as they travel across rural Pennsylvania committing petty crimes. If you are unfamiliar with this film, you might think it sounds a bit like ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ or ‘Badlands’. Whilst there are some thematic similarities, such as its focus on characters from the margins of society engaging in criminal behaviour, ‘Wanda’ is a much more experimental and unconventional film. Loden’s naturalistic style strips the film bare of anything even remotely comparable to traditional Hollywood productions.

The film’s reputation and critical acclaim largely stems from Loden’s sensitive and complex portrayal of Wanda. Defying traditional gender roles in several ways, her deeply human and empathetic central turn is absolutely fascinating. When you think of how many films there are about unhappy women who turn their lives around with new relationships, new jobs, new experiences et cetera, Loden goes in the complete opposite direction.

Taking a far more understated and realistic approach, Loden’s Wanda fails to find her place in the world, because she lacks the motivation to do anything about it. She just quietly and aimlessly goes about her business whilst trying to maintain her dignity in a society that has no place for a woman who doesn’t conform to gender stereotypes.

However, as noteworthy as ‘Wanda’ is for its radical portrayal of a female character, and as influential and important as it is for Loden being the first woman to write, direct, and star in a feature film, the film itself is a touch one note. Glacially paced, and unflinchingly bleak, it is a difficult film to watch, and even harder to recommend. It may well be considered a trailblazer, but if you separate it from its historic notability and view it just as a film, the acclaim feels a bit over the top.

Some of the greatest films of all time could be categorised as dreary or boring. Likewise, some of the most influential films ever made have an amateurish, do-it-yourself style. But a film being dreary, boring, and amateurish, was just a bit too much for this reviewer to overlook. By all means, check it out for yourself, and see if you agree with it being one of the 50 best movies of all time.

As per usual, Criterion have afforded this release with an excellent selection of supplementary features. These include ‘I Am Wanda’, a 60-minute documentary from 1980 directed by Katja Raganelli, which features an interview with Barbara Loden in the months before she died. There’s also an episode of The Dick Cavett Show from 1971 featuring Loden as a guest on the show to promote ‘Wanda’.

Next up is an audio only recording of Loden speaking about the experience of making ‘Wanda’ to students at the American Film Institute. ‘The Frontier Experience’ is a 30-minute educational film directed by and starring Loden from 1975. The content on the disc is rounded out with a trailer for the restored version of the film. The booklet comes with an essay by film critic Amy Taubin.

Cast: Barbara Loden, Michael Higgins Director: Barbara Loden Writer: Barbara Loden Released By: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Certificate: 15 Duration: 103 mins Release Date: 17th April 2023