Walter Presents: ‘Don’t Leave Me’ to launch on Channel 4 and All 4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing ‘Don’t Leave Me’, from the creators of ‘Gomorrah’ and ‘Zero Zero Zero’, to Channel 4 and All 4 this month.

The chilling series explores a dark criminal operation in Venice and stars Vittoria Puccini, Alessandro Roja and Sarah Felberbaum. The creators are Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli.

The series begins with the heart-breaking discovery of a young boy’s body in the Venice lagoon. Detective Elena Zonin (Vittoria Puccini) returns to the city she grew up in to investigate the death with her former lover Daniele Vianello (Alessandro Roja), who is now a detective and married to Elena’s best friend Giulia (Sarah Felberbaum). Elena is a specialist investigator in cybercrimes and violence against minors with a fiercely determined attitude to uncover the truth. Elena’s return to Venice forces her to face her past while hunting down the criminal organisation grooming innocent children.

Haunted by past devastating events, Elena proceeds with a cold factual attitude to the investigation which differs from her partner’s more-empathetic approach. Can they stop the murderers before more children die?

Walter Presents: ‘Don’t Leave Me’ will launch on Channel 4 at 11.15pm on 16th April 2023. It will be available as a full boxset on All 4 from 14th April.