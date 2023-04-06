‘A Small Light’: watch the trailer for Liev Schreiber’s new limited series

National Geographic has released the trailer for limited series ‘A Small Light’.

The 8-part series, produced by ABC Signature and Keshet Studios, will stream on Disney+ in the U.K. on 2nd May 2023.

Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies (Bel Powley) was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband, Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex.

Told with a modern sensibility, ‘A Small Light’ shakes the cobwebs off history and makes Miep’s story feel relevant, forcing audiences to ask themselves what they would have done in Miep’s shoes; and in modern times, asking if they would have the courage to stand up to hatred. Some stood by; Miep stood up.

“When we first heard the remarkable story of Miep Gies we were gripped and deeply moved. We were also convinced that this limited series about an everyday superhero – one that most people around the world have never heard of – needed an unprecedented rollout,” said Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, Scripted and Documentary Films, National Geographic. “We are determined to bring ‘A Small Light’ to the largest global audience possible and hope this ambitious rollout across multiple networks and streaming platforms allows audiences to fall in love with and be inspired by Miep just as we have.”

