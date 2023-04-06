Kimberly Perry launches her solo career as The Band Perry go on hiatus

Warner Chappell Music and Songs & Daughters Publishing have signed a global publishing deal with GRAMMY-award winning singer-songwriter Kimberly Perry. As one-third of the superstar sibling trio The Band Perry, alongside her brothers Reid and Neil, Perry has amassed over two and a half million album sales and over two billion combined streams, in addition to winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Gentle On My Mind” at the 57th GRAMMY Awards.

Perry said: “Since officially moving to Nashville in late 2021, Warner Chappell and Songs & Daughters have been instrumental in reconnecting me with so many of the amazing songwriters here in town. I have had such a wonderful time writing with old and new friends alike. Ben and Nicolle have been such great collaborators and supporters, so I’m beyond thrilled to officially partner with them on this exciting next chapter of my career.”

Nicolle Galyon, Owner, Songs & Daughters Publishing said: “I have been a huge fan of Kimberly’s from afar throughout her whole career, but our paths didn’t cross until a few years ago. It’s compelling for me to work with a like-minded businesswoman and creatively fulfilling to dive into the writing process with such a veteran songwriter and artist. Her accomplishments speak for themselves and yet her story is truly just getting started.”

Ben Vaughn, President & CEO, Warner Chappell Music, Nashville said: “There’s something about Kimberly’s musical depth and lyrical wordplay that have always stood out to me. Everyone at Warner Chappell is excited to represent her in this next part of her journey. I can’t wait for the world to hear what she’s been writing.”

As a songwriter, Perry’s groundbreaking crossover No. 1 single “If I Die Young,” from The Band Perry’s self-titled debut album, helped Perry burst onto the world stage in 2010. The song currently has septuple-platinum status and over 200 million video views, having become an iconic country pop anthem.

As an entertainer, Perry has performed on TV’s most influential and popular shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show With James Corden, The Late Show with David Letterman, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Good Morning America, and The Today Show. Additionally, she has performed and presented at multiple CMA and ACM award shows and specials.

Perry’s career has been illustrious; she’s toured the globe and played on some of the largest stages and arenas, but her first love is songwriting, and it remains the force that drives her to this day.

Earlier this week, Perry took a leap into the next chapter of her life and signed with RECORDS Nashville to kick off her new solo career.

