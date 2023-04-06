Country artists pay tribute to Merle Haggard on what would have been his 86th birthday

Merle Haggard is widely considered one of the most important singer-songwriters in the history of country music. During a career that lasted from the 1960s until his death in 2016, he recorded more than 70 albums and had more than 30 No. 1 singles. April 6th 2023 would have been Haggard’s 86th birthday and is also the 7th anniversary of his death.

Among Haggard’s hundreds of awards and honors are his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006. He accepted a prestigious Kennedy Center Honor on December 4, 2010, for his “outstanding contribution to American culture.” His childhood home – a converted boxcar in Oildale – is today part of the Kern County Museum, having been preserved and restored as a monument to Merle and the thousands of other hard-working Okies who came to California to build new lives.

A number of artists pay tribute to Merle’s work right here:

Brandon Ratcliff

“I still have a box set of Merle Haggard CD’s in my truck that I’ve been listening to since I was 15 years old. Growing up in a blue collar, working class area, the Hag’s music always resonated with me. I fondly remember my mom singing “If We Make It Through December” every year around Christmas, and those words always seemed to get our family through the toughest times. It’s hard to pick my favorite song because I love so much of Merle’s discography, but if I had to choose I’d say my favorite is “I’m Always On A Mountain When I Fall”

Becca Bowen

“My favorite song by Merle Haggard is “ I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink.” I love this song because it brings back some great memories for me. My moms side of the family is very musically gifted. One of my uncles played this song and I loved to hear him play and sing. Every time I hear this song I think of him. Brings a smile to my face. It’s such a great tune still to this day!”

Amy Jack

“It’s a tough choice, but I’d have to say that “The Way I Am” is one of my favorite songs by Merle. The lyric ‘don’t fit my shackles, I just dream, keep on bein’ the way I am…’ has always stood out to me and it’s one of my favorites as well. He truly touched country music in such a profound way and made this world a better place.”

Cutter Elliot

“When I was a young boy, probably 4 or 5, my Pawpaw would sing “The Way I Am” to me and I believe it fits my life perfectly. I relate to this song because I just do what I love to do in life and one of those things is keep country music alive the way Merle would want it to be.”