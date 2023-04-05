Tanya Tucker announces new album ‘Sweet Western Sound’ for June release

Two-time GRAMMY® winning entertainment legend, Tanya Tucker, who, earlier this week became the newest inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, will release her highly-anticipated new album, ‘Sweet Western Sound‘ on June 2nd, 2023, on Fantasy Records. (Pre-Order HERE). Tanya has also shared the album’s poignant lead track, ‘Kindness’.

Produced once again by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, ‘Sweet Western Sound’ reunites the award-winning trio following the release of Tanya’s landmark 2019 album, While I’m Livin’.

Her first new album in 17 years, ‘While I’m Livin’ reintroduced Tucker to a new generation and went on to win the GRAMMY for Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song for its poignant single, ‘Bring My Flowers Now.’ ‘Sweet Western Sound’ stands on Tucker’s exquisitely warm and wizened vocals and a spectacular collection of cut-deep songs—an assertive and confident declaration of vitality and purpose from an irrepressible and irreplaceable country music icon. In addition to songs by Tucker, Carlile and Jennings, the album features contributions from Bernie Taupin, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, JT Nero, Billy Don Burns and Craig Dillingham as well as a voicemail-generated rhyme from Tanya’s hero and close friend, the late great Billy Joe Shaver, which opens and closes the album.

“Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I’m excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor,” Tanya shared. “It’s ALWAYS a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn’t know if we’d be working together again on a new album after ‘While I’m Livin’, but we did it! Lots of new things we did this time, and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we’re MAGIC together, and I’m starting to believe her!!!!”

In celebration of the release, Tucker will return to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium this spring for two special shows on June 3 and 4. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 7 at 10:00am CT. Additional tour dates to be announced soon.

‘Sweet Western Sound’ track list and writer credits.

1. Tanya (written by Billy Joe Shaver, Tanya Tucker)

2. Kindness (written by Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

3. Breakfast In Birmingham featuring Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin)

4. Waltz Across a Moment (written by Shooter Jennings)

5. Ready As I’ll Never Be (written by Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

6. The List (written by Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

7. Letter To Linda (written by Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings)

8. City of Gold (written by JT Nero)

9. That Wasn’t Me (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)