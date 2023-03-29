Who is joining us at Zach Bryan’s first ever international shows?

GRAMMY® Award-nominated rising country superstar Zach Bryan returns to the road in 2023 for the Burn Burn Burn UK/EU Tour, his first ever international dates. The tour kicks off on April 18th at The Helix in Dublin, Ireland and includes two dates in London at Islington Assembly Hall. It comes to a close at the Vega in Copenhagen Denmark.

One of our writers was lucky enough to get a ticket for Bryan’s London show on the 25th so we’ll be reviewing that show and we’ll see you there!

Bryan’s chart-topping 2022 triple album ‘American Heartbreak’ has become a critical sensation that continues to garner global accolades and unstoppable momentum, appearing on numerous Year-End Best Of 2022 lists, and emerged as the“#1 Country Album on Spotify for 2022. To date ‘American Heartbreak’ has accrued over 4.4 billion streams globally and has been RIAA certified Gold in the USand Canada along with Gold certified single ‘From Austin,’ Platinum certified single ‘Heading South,’ and now double-Platinum certified single ‘Something in the Orange,’ which peaked in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has exceeded 791 million global streams at present.





Bryan and his band recently appeared on the smash television series Yellowstone (Season 5 Episode 7), performing ‘Motorcycle Drive-By’ and ‘Summertime Blues,’ while ‘Quittin Time’ also graced the soundtrack. ‘The Good I’ll Do’ and ‘Tishomingo,’ have been heard in previous episodes and immediately ascended to the top of the Shazam chart in various locations around the world. ‘Dawns’ feat. Maggie Rogers also garnered huge global acclaim.



Zach Bryan 2023 UK/EU Tour:

April 18th – Dublin, IE – The Helix

April 19th – Dublin, IE – The Helix

April 21st – Manchester, UK – Manchester Cathedral

April 22nd – Glasgow, UK – Fruitmarket

April 24th – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

April 25th – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

April 28th – Utrecht, NL – Ronda

April 29th – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik

April 30th – Copenhagen, DE – Vega