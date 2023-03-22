Jessica Lynn announces July UK tour

Jessica Lynn is thrilled to announce the dates and venues for her new 2023 UK headline tour.

Her 7-show tour will take place in July 2023, starting on 5th July (at Junction in Cambridge); then Jessica will play in Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Blackpool, Southampton, before finally playing The Lexington in London on 12th July. See Jessica’s website for full details of the new dates and venues.

“I have waited to so long to reschedule these dates,” says Jessica, “and I am beyond excited to return to the UK. It is one of my favorite places to play and we have been working really hard to bring you the best show we can this year. See you in July!”

Credit: Jessica Lynn

Stateside, Jessica Lynn is famed for the spectacle and quality of her live shows and stagecraft — not to mention her TV specials — as well as the energy and excitement of her performances.

American Songwriter not only praised Jessica’s strength in “country arena rock” but also acknowledged her “genre-defying” range and appeal: “As a native New Yorker,” said the influential magazine, “the artist’s foundational country is heavily laced with rock and blues edges, as well as tinges of pop and soul.” What’s more, as they observed: “Love has its ups and downs and Jessica Lynn has the soundtrack for your emotional ride.”

Jessica’s music does indeed appeal to fans of Country, Country Rock and Americana, yet her appeal also reaches further afield to wider Rock-loving audiences. Proof of that was seen and heard when Jessica played Ramblin’ Man’s Outlaw Country stage back in 2017, Ramblin’ Man called her “The New Queen of Country Rock”.

With a relentless international touring schedule of 14+ countries, a pair of Top 40/Top 50 singles on country radio, and three full-length concert television specials airing nationwide in the USA, the New York singer-songwriter has been on an upward trajectory, en route to becoming a household name.

As a major step towards that, last year, Jessica released her 13-track debut album. Her first full-length record, ‘Lone Rider’ debuted 9th September 2022, hitting the top of the charts on its release weekend. On Amazon Music — as the only female and independent artist in the Top 5 — Jessica reached the #1 spot in both the USA and UK, as well as #5 in all-genre listings in the US and #3 in the UK.

You can read our review of Jessica’s ‘Lone Rider’ album right here