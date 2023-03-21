‘Nashville’ The Reunion Tour adds more dates due to overwhelming demand

‘Nashville’ may have been off the air for a while now but demand to see the stars from the hit series perform is still as strong as ever.

The upcoming ‘Nashville’ The Reunion Tour has added a host of extra dates to its upcoming UK tour in October 2023 due to overwhelming demand from fans. The tour will see stars Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio take to the stage once again to perform classic songs from the series as well as their own original material.

Two dates have been added in Glasgow and Manchester, and an extra performance at London’s Eventim Apollo for Monday 16th October.

‘Nashville’ became a TV phenomenon when it first debuted in 2012. Set against the backdrop of Nashville’s music scene the show followed the lives of Clare Bowen as Scarlett O’Connor, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley and Sam Palladio as Gunner Scott as country music superstars, up-and-coming performers and songwriters trying to get ahead in the business.

The show’s popularity grew instantly reaching over 225 territories worldwide before its final season in 2018. Since its debut, the show has inspired 22 soundtracks.

In the UK, the ‘Nashville’ In Concert tours sold-out three separate runs including a major arena tour in 2018.

The full dates are now:

WED 11 OCT 2023 Glasgow SEC Armadillo – EXTRA DATE ADDED

THU 12 OCT 2023 Glasgow SEC Armadillo – SOLD OUT

FRI 13 OCT 2023 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

SAT 14 OCT 2023 Manchester O2 Apollo – MATINEE – EXTRA DATE ADDED

SAT 14 OCT 2023 Manchester O2 Apollo – EVENING – SOLD OUT

MON 16 OCT 2023 London Eventim Apollo – EXTRA DATE ADDED

TUE 17 OCT 2023 London Eventim Apollo – SOLD OUT

WED 18 OCT 2023 Cardiff International Arena

Tickets for the extra London date go on sale Friday 24th March at 9.30am via https://tix.to/Nashville, with all other dates on sale now. VIP ticket packages are available on all dates via https://www.sjm-vip.com/.