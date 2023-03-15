‘Ross Kemp: Deep Sea Treasure Hunter’ coming to Sky HISTORY in April

Ross Kemp is heading back to our screens with a new series for Sky HISTORY, ‘Ross Kemp: Deep Sea Treasure Hunter’.

This second instalment of the Sky HISTORY Original sees Kemp and his expert team – including legendary dive master Neil Brock, marine archaeologist Mallory Haas and dive buddy Mark Culwick – venture beyond the waters of the British Isles to the Red Sea, in their hunt for secret treasures of Britain’s past. In each of the four episodes, Kemp takes a deep dive into the history of Britain, her Imperial trading routes and her bitter maritime conflicts, by exploring iconic shipwrecks in ever more remote and dangerous sites at home and abroad.

In a TV first, episode one sees Kemp and Mallory diving the wreckage of one of the world’s most famed shipwrecks, the Mary Rose. Exploring the remnants and history of Henry VIII’s prized warship, sunk in 1545 at the Battle of the Solent, the team, ably assisted by historians and maritime experts, not only unearth new treasures but discover more about how and why the sinking impacted on the war and the King himself.

Kemp said: “It’s been exhilarating to dive with Neil, Mark and Mallory, into some of the most remote and dangerous wreck sites across the world. We have not only unearthed secret treasures but also discovered more about the history around them with some incredible finds and revelations along the way.”

Other wrecks explored in the series include the SS Mohegan, a luxury liner that hit the rocks off the coast of Cornwall on its way to New York; the SS Carnatic off the coast of Egypt in the Red Sea, a new breed of fast cargo ship delivering supplies to the colonies that hit a reef near Suez on its way to Bombay and two further merchant cargo ships, the Rosalie Moller and the Thistlegorm, along the Red Sea, tasked with resupplying troops to North Africa.

In the final episode, Kemp travels to Normandy to dive some of the wrecks of D-Day; exploring the SS Empire Broadsword, a British troop carrier, and USS LST-523, a tank landing craft, as well as discovering some heroic acts as the wrecks reveal their secrets.

‘Ross Kemp: Deep Sea Treasure Hunter’ airs Mondays at 9pm from 10th April on Sky HISTORY. The full series will be made available on Sky as a boxset from 10th April.