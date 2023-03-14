Premiere: Tara MacLean releases reimagined version of ‘Let Her Feel The Rain’

Canadian singer-songwriter Tara MacLean is premiering the music video for her reimagined version of ‘Let Her Feel the Rain’ exclusively through Entertainment Focus today.

Originally featured on her 1996 debut album ‘Silence’, ‘Let Her Feel The Rain’ has been re-recorded as part of MacLean’s upcoming ‘Sparrow’ album, due for release on 31st March 2023. The album is the soundtrack to the singer-songwriter’s memoir ‘Song of the Sparrow’, released by HarperCollins, which is out now.

Credit: Jen Squires

‘Let Her Feel the Rain’ was directed by Sydney Woodward and funded by Factor Canada. It was shot in Salt Spring Island, BC.

Talking about the video MacLean says, “I was excited to reimagine this song in the studio, as it is one of the first songs I wrote and recorded. I wanted to film in the nest on Salt Spring Island where I did the photo shoot for the book cover for Song of the Sparrow. Luckily, the amazing director Sydney Woodward agreed to film it for me, and so we have a moody west coast vibe that is very much a part of me. As an Atlantic Canadian who moved west, it felt important to capture my love for the rainforest that stole my heart as a young woman.”

Expanding further on the song and its origins MacLean reveals, “This is one of the first songs I wrote, laying in the backyard on the grass, rain pouring down. I felt so numb from heartbreak and I just let myself become rain. I went inside and wrote the words down that had come to me and this song was born. This was the song I was playing on the ferry when I was discovered by Nettwerk and played in the office for Sony Music Publishing when I got my deal with them. I recorded it as a one off for a compilation album called “Lit From Within” to benefit Rape Crisis Centres. I was told they began using the song to help in their therapy sessions, to unblock pain and release it. Knowing that a song I wrote had that kind of medicinal quality certainly changed the trajectory of my writing in that I learned that what healed me, could heal others. This song opened doors for me that I didn’t even know were there.”

Watch the video at the top of this article and keep up-to-date with Tara MacLean at https://linktr.ee/taramacleanmusic.