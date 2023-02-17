Karley Scott Collins releases the nostalgic & anthemic ‘Petty in the 80s’

Karley Scott Collins has released her new song ‘Petty in the 80’s’ today and we love it! It’s the perfect windows-down anthem that pulls from decades of nostalgia to kickstart the weekend. Karley’s rich and soulful voice highlights her childhood rock and metal band influences that have helped her carve her own unique lane of Country music. Written by Karley, Brock Berryhill and Josh Miller, ‘Petty in the 80s’ showcases Collins’ poetic and resonant songwriting.

Speaking exclusively to us at Entertainment Focus, Karly had this to say about the song. “‘Petty in the 80s’ is a song you want share with people you love, because it makes you feel free and happy! I hope it’ll be a song that you play in the car when you’re on your way home from a long day at work that it changes your mood, and makes you want to roll the windows down! And I definitely hope it’s a song that makes you stop second guessing and take chances you’ve always wanted to take. This was a really fun one to make, so I hope those who listen to it feel that energy!”

With 2023 lined up to be her biggest year yet, Karley has a powerhouse team behind her including Sandbox Entertainment, Sony Music, Warner Chappell and CAA. She finds her favorite moments on stage (recently on the road with Nate Smith), while finding her comfort in songwriting with the likes of Liz Rose, Nathan Chapman, Brock Berryhill and Brett James.