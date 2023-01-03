Connect with us

Old Dominion to release new song ‘Memory Lane’ on Thursday

Nostalgic new song sets up Old Dominion for a terrific 2023

Published

Old Dominion
Credit: Sony Music / Arista Nashville

Current ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion have announced their brand-new single ‘Memory Lane’ will be out on January 5th via Arista Nashville/Sony Music Nashville. The song will make its radio world premiere on the same day. Pre-save/pre-add the track HERE.

“Sometimes, when I’m feeling overwhelmed, or missing someone, or maybe just feel a little nostalgic, there are places in my mind I can go that are full of memories of simpler times. It’s a location, or a person, or a feeling that will always live in my memories and I can close my eyes and transport myself there anytime I want and experience it all again,” said Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey. “I think we all have that time in our life that will remain forever perfect in our hearts. Sometimes we wish we could just stay there and never leave.”

Old Dominion
Credit: Sony Music / Arista

‘Memory Lane’ was written by Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi alongside GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon. It gained massive traction when the band first previewed the tune on TikTok. They gave loyal fans the details when they announced the song first on their socials on New Year’s Eve. Reminiscing on relationships past, “Memory Lane” highlights the unforgettable parts of a lost love.

