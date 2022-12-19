‘Without Sin’ starring Vicky McClure to launch on ITVX this month

Psychological thriller ‘Without Sin’ is coming to ITVX on 28th December 2022.

The perfect post-Christmas, pre-New Year binge, ‘Without Sin’ is a four-part drama starring Vicky McClure (‘Line of Duty’) as grieving mother Stella Tomlinson, whose 14-year-old daughter Daisy is found dead at their family home with the bloodied, hooded figure of Charles Stone (Johnny Harris) standing over her.

The series explores the relationship that develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter.

The Nottingham-based drama focuses upon Stella’s life three years on from the death of her daughter and how she is still hostage to her grief. The loss of her beloved only child has created deep divisions in her life, as she struggles on a daily basis to come to terms with this.

Wracked with guilt and remorse at the events of that night, she chooses to live a nocturnal existence as an Uber driver. She is estranged from husband Paul, who still lives in the family home. When contacted by Restorative Justice, and in an attempt to move on, Stella and Paul reunite to listen to a taped recording of Charles, who they believe wants to atone for his sins and apologise for murdering their daughter.

Following this development, Stella returns to her roots in the Millfields estate. Surrounding herself with the people she trusts and holds dear, her mother Jessie and best friend Remy, she decides to take things with Charles one step further.

Stella agrees to visit the prison alongside a Restorative Justice Mediator and come face to face with her daughter’s killer. But nothing could prepare her for what Charles has to say next…

