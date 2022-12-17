Hamza Yassin wins Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Hamza Yassin has been crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The wildlife cameraman and presenter, alongside his professional partner Jowita Przystal, scored 113 points out of a possible 120 for his three routines in tonight’s Grand Final, including a perfect 40 for his Couple’s Choice routine. Despite finding himself bottom of the leaderboard behind Helen Skelton, Fleur East and Molly Rainford, Hamza overcame the odds for him and Jowita to lift the trophy on the strength of the public’s votes. It was also Jowita’s first win as a Strictly Come Dancing professional.

When asked by presenter Tess Daly how he felt about winning the glitterball, Hamza said: “Words can’t describe how I feel. I want to thank one person in particular. Jowita, you are an angel disguised as a human being. You are amazing. Thank you everyone out there for voting for us. This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Hamza also shared the three pieces of advice he was given by choreographer Andrea Shields in training, saying: “One, surround yourself with people whose eyes light up when they see you coming. Two, the top of one mountain is the bottom of the next, so keep climbing. And three, slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to be.”

Co-host Claudia Winkleman asked Jowita if she had any words for Hamza. She said: “Just so you know, anything is possible, and he’s just the proof. He came here with no dancing experience, with pigeon toes, and he made it, and he worked hard, and I’m so proud of you. And I would love to thank everybody and all of you guys [their fellow finalists] because you are amazing, great talents. Thank you so much to all the production for giving me a chance to be part of this show and thank you judges for all of your comments.”

As well as 12 spectacular routines from all four finalist couples, tonight’s Grand Final also featured a special guest performance from the full Strictly Come Dancing class of 2022, as well as a stunning opening routine from Strictly’s troupe of professional dancers and the four finalists to ‘I’m Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ by Pink. Florence and the Machine also appeared to perform their song ‘My Love’.

You can read our full recap of the Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final here.

Strictly Come Dancing will return for a Christmas Special on Christmas Day at 5.10 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.