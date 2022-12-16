Connect with us

Travis announced as first headliner for Wychwood Festival

Heather Small and The Proclaimers are also part of the line-up.

Published

Travis
Credit: BMG

Travis has been announced as the first headliner for Wychwood Festival 2023 in Gloucestershire.

The band will headline on Saturday 3rd June 2023 as a Southern UK exclusive alongside The Proclaimers and Heather Small.

Heather Small said: “I can’t wait to perform at Wychwood Festival for the first time next year. Festival crowds are always the most fun. We’re going to have a party, Cheltenham, so see you there!”

Iain Game, Festival Director of Wychwood Festival, said: “We are over the moon to be kickstarting our Wychwood 2023 announcements with three truly incredible artists, Travis, The Proclaimers and Heather Small. It was a delight to see so many families come together for Wychwood 2022 after three long years away, and we’re now heading into 2023 knowing this will be our biggest year yet. We can’t wait to welcome you all to the new site at the Racecourse next year.”

Early Bird tickets are already sold out. Tier 1 tickets start from just £129.50 for adults and £64.50 for children aged 10 – 15. Children under 10 go free.

Wychwood Festival will return 2nd to 4th June 2023, now on a brand new site at Cheltenham Racecourse. Tickets are on sale now at https://wychwoodfestival.com/buy-tickets.

