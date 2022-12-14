Bailey Zimmerman continues to win accolades and dominate end of year charts & rankings

Bailey Zimmerman is launching into 2023, fueled by impressive 2022 accomplishments that continue to pour in. Billboard’s year-end charts rank Zimmerman as their No. 2 Top New Country Artist and No. 4 Top New Artist across all genres. He also finds himself at No. 8 on the Top Country Artist chart and within the Top 50 of their Top Artists overall. ABC and dick clark productions also recently announced Zimmerman as part of their star-studded lineup of performers for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023, airing Saturday, December 31st on ABC.

We recently spoke to Bailey about his new release ‘Leave the Light On’ and his career to date.

Coming in hot at No. 3 on TikTok’s Emerging Artists chart in the U.S., he is also the only country artist in 2022 to receive two Platinum certifications from the RIAA, beginning with his No. 1 debut single ‘Fall In Love,’the fastest debut single to reach No. 1 at country radio since 2015 and the first debut hit to make it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this year. He also earned a second certification for his current radio single ‘Rock And A Hard Place’.

“We are so proud of the incredible year Bailey’s had and even more excited about what the future holds for this talented young artist,” shared 300 Elektra Entertainment’s Chairman & CEO, Kevin Liles. “The storied legacy of Elektra is built on artist development, a driving force that’s woven into our DNA and a mission that our amazing partners at Warner Music Nashville share with us. We know that this is just the start of his journey. Look out for BZ in ’23.”

“I’m in awe of how fast the country music community has embraced and helped accelerate this insanely talented artist,” added Warner Music Nashville Co-President, Ben Kline. “As big as this story already is, the best is truly yet to come. We are fortunate to have such great partners in Elektra to help reach our shared vision for Bailey.”

The Illinois native will be heading out on the road with global superstar Morgan Wallen for his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour, kicking off overseas in New Zealand and Australia next March before returning stateside in April. The 39-date trek will visit multiple legendary venues including stadium stops at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, LA’s SoFi Stadium and Boston’s Fenway Park before wrapping on October 7th at Tacoma Dome in Washington. Tickets are on sale now at BaileyZimmermanMusic.com