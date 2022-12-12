Scotty McCreery announces Spring 2023 tour dates

Following the release of ‘Same Truck: The Deluxe Album’ Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery has announced his ‘Damn Strait’ tour, boasting over 20 American dates in 2023 through the end of April. The fan club presale will be available tomorrow, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on sale this Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information visit ScottyMcCreery.com.



“Looking forward to hitting the road in 2023 with the Damn Strait Tour,” said McCreery. “I’ve enjoyed my time at home learning to be a Dad to Avery, but I’ve missed being onstage with the band and performing for the fans. Can’t wait to see everyone in the new year!”

Credit: Triple Tigers





The namesake of the tour and McCreery’s fifth consecutive chart-topper, RIAA Gold-certified “Damn Strait” (which stayed at No.1 for three weeks), also landed at No. 4 on the Billboard Year End Country Airplay chart along with being named among Billboard’s “10 Best Country Songs of 2022,” sharing the single marked “one of the biggest chart hits of McCreery’s 11-year career,” while praising, “McCreery has become known for letting fans follow his life through songs like ‘This Is It’ and ‘Five More Minutes,’ but he’s also shown he has an ear for a great outside song, like this cut from Jim Collins and Trent Tomlinson.”

Current single ‘It Matters To Her’ continues climbing, reaching No. 32 on this week’s Mediabase chart. He recently premiered the official music video, offering some behind-the-scenes footage as he and wife Gabi prepared for the arrival of their son Merrick Avery. “To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi was during her pregnancy,” McCreery shared with PEOPLE.com. “It also captures how much we both enjoyed getting ready for Avery’s arrival.” Both songs are available on ‘Same Truck: The Deluxe Album.’