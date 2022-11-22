Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Lainey Wilson debuts new song ‘Smell Like Smoke’ from the Yellowstone TV show

Wilson makes her debut on Yellowstone and debuts a new song too.

Published

Lainey Wilson feature
Credit: Nick Rau

CMA 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, CMA 2022 New Artist of the Year, ACM’s 2022 New Female Artist of the Year and CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson, debuted her original song Smell Like Smoke yesterday during episode 503 of Paramount Network’s smash hit series ‘Yellowstone’.

Now part of Bell Bottom Country, the fiery song depicts a powerhouse woman not scared of who she is or where she’s been, including hell. Wilson made her acting debut in the Season 5 premiere as a musician named ‘Abby,’ a role creator Taylor Sheridan created specifically for her, and one that will see her sing more original music throughout the season.

Last month, Wilson released her new album, Bell Bottom Country, which now features 15 tracks with the inclusion of ‘Smell Like Smoke’. You can read our review of it now.

In March 2023, Wilson will return to the UK to perform on the main stage at C2C: Country to Country in London, Glasgow and Dublin. Tickets and additional information can be found here: https://c2c-countrytocountry.com/

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde wins the CMA International Artist of the Year award for 2022

We're not surprised! Thoroughly well deserved.

7 days ago
Isaac Hoskins Isaac Hoskins

EF Country

Interview: Isaac Hoskins on new album ‘Bender’ & getting 2 songs featured on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

A new album and a featured musical role in the hottest TV show around. Life is good right now for Isaac Hoskins.

7 days ago
Ellie and Johannes Ellie and Johannes

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 9 Blackpool songs and dances revealed

The remaining couples are heading to the Tower Ballroom.

7 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Puss In Boots Comes To Adopt Me

Your chance to grab a free pet and accessories.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you