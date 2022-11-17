Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Missing

Film

‘Missing’: watch the trailer for the upcoming thriller

The film is from the people behind ‘Searching’.

Published

The trailer has been released for upcoming thriller ‘Missing’.

The film is written and directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson. It stars Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, with Daniel Henney and Nia Long.

From the minds behind ‘Searching’ comes ‘Missing’, a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you.

When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late.

But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers… and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.

‘Missing’ is released in cinemas on 24th February 2022.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde wins the CMA International Artist of the Year award for 2022

We're not surprised! Thoroughly well deserved.

2 days ago
Isaac Hoskins Isaac Hoskins

EF Country

Interview: Isaac Hoskins on new album ‘Bender’ & getting 2 songs featured on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

A new album and a featured musical role in the hottest TV show around. Life is good right now for Isaac Hoskins.

2 days ago
British Lion British Lion

Music

Classic rockers British Lion announce UK tour with AOR legends Coney Hatch

What a great way to start the new year if you like classic Rock and AOR.

7 days ago
Ellie and Johannes Ellie and Johannes

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 9 Blackpool songs and dances revealed

The remaining couples are heading to the Tower Ballroom.

2 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you