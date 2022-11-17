Jordan Davis announces the release of new album, ‘Bluebird Days’

Jordan Davis today announced his highly anticipated new full-length album, ‘Bluebird Days’. The album, available everywhere February 17, will include Davis’ multi-week, 2x Platinum No. 1 single, ‘Buy Dirt’ which earned Davis his first Song of the Year win last week at the 2022 CMA Awards. One of the most-streamed songs of the year in 2021 and 2022, “Buy Dirt” was co-written by Davis and his brother Jacob, along with Matt Jenkins and Josh Jenkins.

Credit: MCA / UMG

Davis shared the album cover and title with American Songwriter before joining Bobby Bones this morning to share the news of his upcoming album. Starting today, exclusive ‘Bluebird Days’ packages are available for Davis’ fan club, The Parish, available HERE. General pre-order opens tomorrow at Jordan’s official website, along with upgrade packages and autographed memorabilia.

In addition to its 2022 CMA Song of the Year win, “Buy Dirt” has tallied multiple awards nominations including Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Musical Event of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, and for Music Event, Single, and Song of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards.

‘Bluebird Days’ will also feature several recently released tracks including fan-favourites ‘Next Thing You Know’, ‘Midnight Crisis’ featuring Danielle Bradbery, ‘Part of It’ and his current hit single, ‘What My World Spins Around’ which has amassed more than 145 Million streams since its release this Summer. Written by Davis, Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd and produced by Paul DiGiovanni, Davis first debuted the hit on NBC’s TODAY and will perform the song at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC (11/24) and during his headlining performance at Canada’s upcoming CFL Grey Cup Halftime Show