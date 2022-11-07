‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: the trailer teases the next instalment

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is back in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and you can get your first look with the newly released trailer.

In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

Craig is joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista in the new film. Rian Johnson returns as director and writer.

In the trailer, which you can see at the top of this article, Detective Benoit Blanc arrives in Greece and becomes embroiled in a new murder. See what clues you can find in the trailer…

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ will be released in select cinemas for one week only from 23rd November before premiering on Netflix on 23rd December 2022.