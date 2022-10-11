‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ heading to cinemas ahead of Netflix premiere

Netflix has announced that ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ will head into cinemas for a limited sneak preview event from 23rd to 29th November.

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Rian Johnson, the highly anticipated follow up to his 2019 hit ‘Knives Out’ will be the first-ever Netflix film to debut across all three major US theatrical chains: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

The film will also play in additional select theaters in the US and internationally including Canada, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia and New Zealand. Just in time for the holidays, the movie will debut globally on Netflix one month later on 23rd December 2022.

Said filmmaker Rian Johnson: “I’m over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal and Cinemark to get ‘Glass Onion’ in theaters for this one of a kind sneak preview. These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience ‘Glass Onion’. Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I’m excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!”

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ sees Daniel Craig return as suave southern sleuth Benoit Blanc as he peels back the layers on a new mystery surrounded by a colorful coterie of suspects played by a star-studded cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film at Netflix: “We’re excited to offer fans an exclusive sneak preview of Rian’s incredible film. Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film’s global debut on Netflix in December.”

The limited time only sneak preview event will play in approximately 600 theaters in the U.S. with additional theaters around the world. Tickets are on sale at glassonionmovie.com.