10 Bryan Adams songs that have us counting down to his London show in December

The legend that is Bryan Adams is back in the UK in December to play a show at London’s The O2 Arena on Wednesday 14th December.

Fans can expect to hear a ton of hits along with favourites from across the iconic rock star’s career. We wouldn’t be surprised if he brings out Melanie C for their classic duet ‘When You’re Gone’ either!

In anticipation of Bryan’s return to the UK, and to celebrate the Super Deluxe version of his latest album ‘So Happy It Hurts’, I’ve picked out 10 of his songs that I’m hoping will make it onto the set list of his London show.

Keep reading to find out which 10 songs I’ve got on repeat ahead of the show next month…

1. “Summer of ’69”

Kicking things off with this 1985 stone cold classic from Bryan’s fourth album ‘Reckless’, I can’t think of a better song to get me excited about his live show. One of the all-time classic rock songs, “Summer of ’69” is addictive today as it was one its original release.

2. ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’

This song was number one forever thanks to being associated with ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’ starring Kevin Costner. Undoubtedly one of his biggest hits, and once covered by Brandy (did you know?!?), ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ set the standard for movie songs for decades to come.

3. ‘The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You’

1996 release ‘The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You’ was the lead single from Bryan’s ’18 Til I Die’ album. It saw Bryan leaning into the 90s rock resurgence and it’s a damn catchy song. Rock riffs with pop sensibilities are the order of the day, and this video is a classic!

4. ‘Heaven’

Perhaps better known by a generation as a dance classic courtesy of DJ Sammy, ‘Heaven’ paved the way for Bryan’s big ballads to come. Heartfelt, full of yearning and with an irresistible rock twist, ‘Heaven’ is still a go to at karaoke for me (and likely plenty of other Bryan fans!).

5. ‘When You’re Gone’ featuring Melanie C

Who would ever have thought that one of Bryan’s biggest hits of the 90s would be a duet with a Spice Girl? When he teamed up with Melanie C aka Sporty Spice, I was dubious but the end result is a wonderful blend of pop and rock, that has endured over the years.

6. ‘Run To You’

The lead single from ‘Reckless’, ‘Run To You’ is 80s epic rock at its absolute best. Whether it inspires you to play air guitar or belt out the chorus in the show, ‘Run To You’ is the kind of song that makes it into the Hall of Fame for best rock songs ever. That grit in Bryan’s voice… I can’t get enough!

7. ‘Please Forgive Me’

The lead single from ‘So Far So Good’, Bryan’s 1993 Greatest Hits release, ‘Please Forgive Me’ is a big swooning ballad that showcases the softer side of his abilities. It neatly files alongside the likes of ‘Heaven’ and ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’, and to be honest it’s massively underrated.

8. ‘Cloud Number 9’

The final single from ‘On A Day Like Today’, and the follow-up to ‘When You’re Gone’, ‘Cloud Number 9’ might not have been the biggest chart smash but it perfectly captured the sound of the time. A little poppier than fans had heard from Bryan, the song is one that deserves a lot more love than it’s ever got.

9. ‘Can’t Stop This Thing We Started’

How do you follow-up ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’? If you’re Bryan, you release this absolute stonker of an ear-worm. The polar opposite to its predecessor, this song is the kind that lodges into your brain and you’ll find yourself humming it for days. Does anyone not like this song?

10. ‘Kick Ass’

The current single from Bryan, ‘Kick Ass’ is a big, bold rock tune that I can imagine working well in an arena. It’s classic Bryan with a contemporary feel and it’s one of his best singles in years. He’s still got it hasn’t he?

Bryan Adams plays London’s The O2 Arena on Wednesday 14th December 2022. Get your tickets before they’re all gone!