10 vampire novels that aren’t films (yet)

You’ve read all the Sookie Stackhouse escapades and Salvatore diaries, virtually attended the academy and been on both Team Ed and Team Jake; you’ve watched countless reruns of ‘Buffy’ and ‘Angel’.

You’ve read Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’ for fun, not just studies, and you’ve devoured Anne Rice’s novels.

You’re ready for your necks vampire fiction read and you want to sink your teeth into a new fangtastic world.

Here are the best vampire books to read, but take flight to your nearest book shop (or TBR pile if you’ve had them on your list for a while); at least one of them will be a new TV series in the next couple of years.

10. Empire of the Vampire

Credit: HarperVoyager

Author: Jay Kristoff

720 pages with over 4k reviews on Amazon. Stats alone should tell you this book is a must-read for fans of vampire fiction from renowned fantasy novelist Kristoff. Expect mature scenes in the first (and only published) book in the series (he has previously written YA; ‘Empire of the Vampire’ is not for younger readers). Imagine no sunrise for 27 years? Imagine what solo, imprisoned, Silversaint Gabriel’s interview with his vampire captor (yes, really, an interviewing vampire) will reveal?

Buy ‘Empire of the Vampire’ by Jay Kristoff now

9. Bitten & Smitten (Immortality Bites series, book 1 of 8)

Credit: Gollancz

Author: Michelle Rowan

Looking for a lighter, humour-filled, contemporary vampire rom-com read? Head to Rowan’s vampire series, featuring the smart-talking Sarah Dearly, as she navigates her new life as a vampire and tries to avoid vampire hunters.

Buy ‘Bitten & Smitten’ by Michelle Rowan now

8. Glass Houses (Morganville Vampires, book 1 of 15)

Credit: Allison & Busby

Author: Rachel Caine

Why have one vampire book, when you can have 15? Follow Claire Danvers, in Rachel Caine’s popular ‘Morganville Vampires’ YA series, as she navigates college and her rather unusual roommates. Ideal for ‘Twilight’ fans and those who want to relive school through ‘Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Vampire Academy’.

Buy ‘Glass Houses’ by Rachel Caine now

7. Nashville Bites

Credit: Nashville Bites

Author: Emma Jordan

Fancy a quick bite into vampire romcom adventures? I wrote a Nashville-based vampire satire, as a homage to my thirty-five year interest in popular vampires, as well as commentary on the music scene, particularly for female artists. Have fun with the hidden easter eggs in this Halloween novella.

Buy ‘Nashville Bites’ by Emma Jordan now

6. Bite Me – Shadow Guild: Vampire Bride (3 books)

Credit: Linsey Hall

Author: Linsey Hall

Seers and portals and vampire brides, oh my! Working in the Haunted Hound pub/bar, Mac leads the action through this three-book fun series starring as a fearless lead who can’t quite decide if she should be a vampire bride, or not.

Buy ‘Bite Me – Shadow Guild: Vampire Bride’ by Linsey Hall now

5. The Southern Bookclub’s Guide to Slaying Vampires

Credit: Quirk Books

Author: Grady Hendrix

A Charleston women’s book club, devoted to true crime reads, is about to receive a new neighbour. Is he as kind and thoughtful as he appears to be? Of course not, this is a list about vampire fiction. Think ‘Steel Magnolias’ meets ‘Dracula’. TV options have been bought; go read the book before it hits the screens. I can just imagine Reese Witherspoon’s production company having fun with this novel adaptation.

Buy ‘The Southern Bookclub’s Guide to Slaying Vampires’ by Grady Hendrix now

4. The Radleys

Credit: Canongate Books

Author: Matt Haig

Possibly while in a library at midnight, twelve years ago Haig wrote a novel about a lovely middle-class vampire family who’ve kept their identity secret from their teenage children. Until now. Excellent narration from one of the UK’s favourite authors.

Buy ‘The Radleys’ by Matt Haig now

3. Some Girls Bite (Chicagoland Vampires, book 1 of 13)

Credit: Gollancz

Author: Chloe Neill

Why not bring vampires to the gateway of the Midwest, Chicago? Home of mobsters and gangsters, lots of gothic mansions and a newly-turned grad student channelling her inner Buffy.

Buy ‘Some Girls Bite’ by Chloe Neill now

2. A Quick Bite (Argeneau Vampires, book 1 of 35)

Credit: Gollancz

Author: Lynsay Sands

Read Caine’s fifteen-book series? Neil’s thirteen vampire books? Then you’re ready to take on Sands’ thirty-five fangtastic books, featuring the Argeneau Vampires. Lots of sweet, sexy romance in these contemporary stories, starting with Lissianna’s mother kidnapping a psychologist to help her vampire daughter overcome her fear of blood.

Buy ‘A Quick Bite’ by Lynsay Sands now

1. Crave (6 book series)

Credit: Hodder

Author: Tracy Wolff

Folding in shapeshifters and witches to her Denali-based vampire series (yes), Wolff’s stories are probably closest to the ‘Twilight’ franchise. And that was popular for three very good reasons (okay one; Team Ed here). But! Great for the next generation of vampire readers, acting as a bridge between ‘Twilight’ and, say, Gary Oldman’s 1992 ‘Dracula’.

Buy ‘Crave’ by Tracy Wolff now