Scotty McCreery announces the birth of his son

Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have announced the birth of their first child, son Merrick Avery McCreery, who was born Monday, October 24, at 4:34 AM ET in Raleigh, NC. Mother and son are both doing well. Their son was named after Gabi’s father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, and will be called Avery. Young Avery was born weighing 7 lbs, 13 oz and is 21 inches long.



“Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” said a jubilant McCreery. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives.”

Credit: Scotty McCreery





“Gabi was a total rock star during Avery’s birth. I could not be more proud of her,” added the new father. “She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his Dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his Mom.”



The singer/songwriter was also excited to share that with the birth of his son, the family name has now extended into the next generation. “I’m no longer the last male McCreery. It’s up to Avery now,” he said with a laugh.



McCreery is on what he calls “paternity leave” from the road until his November 30 show in Las Vegas, NV at the Downtown Hoedown on Fremont Street. His new single ‘It Matters to Her,’ which he wrote with Rhett Akins and Lee Thomas Miller, recently charted in the Top 50 on both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay Charts. It follows his three-week No.1 hit ‘Damn Strait’ which was his fifth consecutive No. 1 single.

The North Carolina native’s ‘Same Truck: The Deluxe Album’ will be released on November 18 in Vinyl, CD, and Digital formats with six additional new songs that weren’t on the original album that came out last year. Two of the new bonus tracks from the album, ‘Nothin’ Right’ and ‘Small Town Story’ are available for streaming now.