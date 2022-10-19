Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

American Idol runner up HunterGirl readies label debut song ‘Hometown Out of Me’ for release

Exciting times ahead for rising Country singer.

Published

HunterGirl
Credit: Easton Schirra

It’s only been five months since HunterGirl ended her journey on American Idol, where she finished in second place, but she’s already making big moves in her Country music career, as 19 Recordings/BMG today announces the signing of the powerhouse singer-songwriter.

Catapulted to fame on this year’s American Idol, HunterGirl delivered star-making performances that Taste of Country called “impressive,” “shining,” “chill-worthy,” and “glowing,” winning her the hearts of millions across the country and enthusiastic praise from Idol judge and Country superstar Luke Bryan, who applauded her as the “new age Miranda Lambert” and his “favourite female Country voice.”

Up next – the budding Country star will release her first new music since wrapping the show with her label debut track – ‘Hometown Out Of Me’ – on Friday, October 21. Written by HunterGirl with Laura Veltz and producer Jimmy Robbins, the deeply personal song is a thank-you letter to her hometown of Winchester, Tennessee. Pre-save/pre-add HERE.

Currently hustling out on the road, most recently with Justin Moore and Tracey Lawrence, HunterGirl will also kick-off her co-headlining tour with this year’s American Idol winner Noah Thompson on Thursday, October 27 in Columbus, Ohio.

“Despite missing out on the win, her crooning vocals and intimate original song, ‘Red Bird,’ has made her one to watch in the Country scene. Skyrocketing to No. 1 on iTunes All-Genre and Country charts HuntergIrl performed her heartfelt and deeply personal original track “Red Bird” on Live with Kelly & Ryan and has appeared on Good Morning America too.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Impossible Princess Impossible Princess

Music

Kylie Minogue’s ‘Impossible Princess’ – Looking Back At The Classic Album 25 Years On

An album that sees Kylie pushing her musical boundaries and in introspective mood lyrically.

5 days ago
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 5 songs and dances revealed

This weekend is a celebration of 100 years of the BBC.

2 days ago
Skid Row Skid Row

Music

Skid Row – ‘The Gang’s All Here’ review

Iconic Rock band return to their roots with a singer who can finally do justice to the songs.

6 days ago

Film

￼Introducing ‘The Film Vault’ – a brand new range of classic films on limited edition 4K

A new range of collectible physical media has arrived

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you