Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band and Lady A to headline C2C: Country to Country 2023

The wait is over – it has been confirmed that Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band and Lady A will be headlining C2C: Country to Country 2023, which will be the festival’s 10th anniversary.

Thomas Rhett will be joined by Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson, Introducing Nashville and Breland, while Lady A will be supported by label-mates Midland and rising star Matt Stell. Zac Brown Band will headline a bill that includes Old Crow Medicine Show, Mitchell Tenpenny and Lindsay Ell.

In London Breland will open C2C on the Friday night and will co-host the festival across the weekend with the legendary Bob Harris OBE who said: “I am proud to have been the main stage compere at Country to Country in London since the inaugural event in 2013. It was an exciting and history-making moment and it’s been incredible to see C2C get bigger and bigger every year since, to become the centrepiece of the Anglo/American Country calendar – the UK’s biggest Country music weekend. It’s an amazing story and I am thrilled and honoured to be hosting the artists on the main stage again in 2023. Even better, I’ll be joined in the spotlight by my friend Breland, whose career has literally gone stratospheric since the release of his first music only three years ago. I cannot wait to see the incredible performers playing at the festival this year and I am so much looking forward to reuniting with the fabulous fans who make our Country Music community so special.”

Jack Dowling, C2C Festival Director said: “Country to Country is delighted to be bringing back the finest in US talent to the UK and Ireland. In our 10th year C2C keeps going from strength to strength. We’d like to thank our fantastic partners AEG Presents, the CMA and BBC Radio 2 who continue to help us deliver the best event and of course, more importantly our passionate fans. Country to Country would not be what it is without you. See you all for C2C 2023!”

Chris York, C2C Festival Co-Founder and Director at SJM Concerts commented: “As founder of C2C, it is incredible to see the event moving into its 10th year. A testament to the wonderful support of all artists, managers and agents who continue to believe in the power of country outside of North America. We have to thank our amazing event partners BBC Radio 2, the CMA and lastly the fans – who continue to drive the event forward and challenge us to keep moving forward. That’s what makes doing this worthwhile.”

The C2C Spotlight Stage will also be back so watch out for news of the full line up in the coming months.

C2C 2023 will take place at The O2 Arena in London, 3 Arena in Dublin and The OVO Arena in Glasgow from Friday 10th to Sunday 12th March 2023.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 21st October. For more information and tickets, head over to https://c2c-countrytocountry.com/